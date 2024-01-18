Nelson Peltz's Campaign for Disney Board Seat: A Strategic Tussle with Netflix in Sight

Renowned activist investor Nelson Peltz has set his sights on a new challenge: securing a place on Disney's board of directors. Peltz, along with his Trian Fund Management, has informally nominated both himself and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo for board positions. This move comes with a list of initiatives and performance goals aimed at propelling Disney to new heights.

Peltz's Strategy

Peltz is no stranger to ambitious plans. His proposed strategy includes the successful completion of a CEO succession plan, aligning management pay with performance, and achieving Netflix-like margins of 15% to 20% by 2027. Peltz's ultimate aim? To tackle what he perceives as Disney's chief competition: Netflix.

Criticising Existing Management

As part of his plan, Peltz has criticised the current CEO Bob Iger's management, particularly highlighting Iger's $31.6 million compensation despite Disney stock's stagnant performance compared to the S&P 500 in 2023. In Peltz's view, the CEO's pay does not align with the company's performance.

Board-Led Review & ESPN Revival

Further, Peltz has called for a board-led review of studio creativity to improve Disney's box office standing. He also wants a detailed business plan for ESPN, which he regards as Disney's 'crown jewel'. Peltz believes that a rigorous review and an ambitious plan could breathe new life into these branches of the Disney empire.

Enhancing Theme Park Performance

Additionally, Peltz seeks to enhance Disney's theme parks' performance, targeting high-single digit operating income growth. Despite this, Disney has so far resisted Peltz's attempts to join the board. However, Peltz remains undeterred. In a recent CNBC interview, Peltz shared his positive experience visiting Disney World, observing the enthusiastic staff, despite noting that they likely did not own Disney stock.

As Disney's annual shareholder meeting looms, the stage is set for a potential showdown. Will Peltz succeed in his bid for a board seat, or will Disney continue to resist his attempts? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Peltz's campaign brings a new chapter in the ongoing saga of Disney's journey, one that will be watched with keen interest by shareholders and Disney fans alike.