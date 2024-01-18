Nelson Peltz Proposes Joining Disney's Board: Plans and Criticisms Revealed

Activist investor Nelson Peltz, along with former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo, through his Trian Fund Management, has put forth a proposal to become a part of Disney's board of directors. The proposal is marked with several initiatives and performance targets that they plan to pursue if elected, among which are a successful CEO succession, aligning management pay with performance, and bringing Disney to the same profit margin level as Netflix, which is around 15% to 20% by 2027.

Peltz's Criticism of Disney's Current Board Oversight

Peltz has openly criticized the current board oversight at Disney. This criticism has been particularly harsh towards CEO Bob Iger, who returned to Disney following the dismissal of Bob Chapek. Peltz has also taken issue with Iger's substantial pay package, especially considering Disney's stock performance in 2023, which was underwhelming compared to the S&P 500.

Disney's Restructuring and Peltz's Proposals

These criticisms and initiatives come at a time when Iger has initiated a wide-scale restructuring at Disney. This restructuring includes layoffs intended to cut costs and make Disney+ profitable. Peltz has also spoken about the future of ESPN, describing it as the 'crown jewel' of the company. He aims to develop a concrete business plan for its growth. Additionally, Peltz has called for a board-led review of studio creativity, hoping to regain Disney's leading position at the box office.

Disney's Resistance and Peltz's Positive Disney World Experience

Despite Peltz's attempts to join the board, Disney has so far resisted his efforts. Notably, Peltz shared a recent positive experience he had while visiting Disney World. He noted the good morale of the park's employees, which may indicate a discrepancy between the board's management and the experience of the employees and visitors.

The situation is ongoing, with further developments expected. The outcome of this proxy filing and Disney's response to it will have significant implications for the company's future governance and strategic direction.