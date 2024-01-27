Nelson Jr. Leads TCU to Triple-Overtime Victory against No. 15 Baylor

In a thrilling triple-overtime college basketball game, TCU pulled off an astounding victory against No. 15 ranked Baylor with a final scoreline of 105-102. The match, which took place in Waco, Texas, was decided in the final seconds when TCU's Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a critical put-back, followed by decisive free throws.

Jameer Nelson Jr.'s Stellar Performance

TCU's victory was largely attributed to Jameer Nelson Jr.'s standout performance, scoring a season-high 30 points, including the pivotal points in the game's final minute. Nelson Jr. showcased his skills when it mattered the most, leading his team to victory from a 10-point deficit during the second half.

Contributions from Micah Peavy and Others

TCU's triumph was also aided by Micah Peavy's significant contribution of 18 points. His defensive prowess coupled with offensive skills played a pivotal role in turning the tide in TCU's favor, even when the odds were stacked against them.

Impact on TCU and Baylor's Standings

The victory had a significant impact on both teams' standings. TCU's win improved their overall record to 15-5, and 4-3 in the Big 12 conference. Baylor, on the other hand, saw their record adjust to 14-5 overall, and 3-3 in conference play.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon described the game as a battle against adversity, emphasizing his team's resilience and determination to overcome challenges. The game was a testament to the Horned Frogs' grit and their ability to perform under pressure, leading to a well-deserved victory.