Nelnet’s Operational Changes: A Potential Challenge for Student Loan Borrowers

Student loan borrowers preparing for the imminent resumption of payments could encounter stumbling blocks as they negotiate the labyrinth of loan repayment. These potential pitfalls are due to a significant transformation in the customer service operations of Nelnet, a publicly traded company that handles two major student loan servicers.

Changes in Nelnet's Customer Service Operations

According to documents lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from April 1, Nelnet's contract with the Department of Education (DOE) will undergo alterations. A noteworthy revision involves the clipping of the mandated minimum hours that Nelnet's customer service center must remain open each week. This curtailment could potentially make it arduous for borrowers to obtain telephonic assistance as they traverse the path of loan repayment resumption.

The filing, however, does not detail the reasons behind these changes or the potential impact on borrowers. Yet, such tweaks in customer service operations could be of paramount importance for borrowers seeking guidance and support, especially after a period of payment cessation catalyzed by previous government relief initiatives.

Implications of Student Loan Non-Payment

The implications of not servicing student loans can be extreme, including wage garnishment. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) reveals that wage garnishment rates have surged, primarily propelled by rising student loan garnishments. Wage garnishment is a legal process where a fraction of a worker's pay is withheld by the employer to repay the student loan debt. The garnishment persists until the loan is fully repaid or the borrower negotiates an exit from default status with the lender.

Of all outstanding student loan debt, federal loans constitute nearly 93%. The repercussions of defaulting on federal loans are typically harsh. Though, until September 30, 2024, the punitive measures for defaulting on federal student loans have been relaxed due to the payment freeze. Conversely, private student loan lenders cannot initiate wage garnishment without a court order. Federal loans limit wage garnishment to 15% of disposable income, while for private loans, the maximum garnishment percentage varies by state and could peak at 25% of pay.

Options for Borrowers in Default

For borrowers with loans in default, they can request a hearing before the initiation of wage garnishment. They also have the option to circumvent wage garnishment by claiming significant financial hardship, negotiating repayment terms, or requesting a hearing to potentially avert or reduce wage garnishment.