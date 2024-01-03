en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company, Nektar Therapeutics, has declared that its management will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2024. The presentation, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, will be followed by a Q&A session. The entire event can be accessed via a live webcast available on the Investor Events Calendar section of Nektar’s website, with the replay available until February 9, 2024.

Nektar’s R&D and Portfolio

Nektar Therapeutics has earned a reputation for its impressive research and development pipeline of investigational medicines in the fields of oncology and immunology. Apart from its R&D initiatives, the company also boasts a portfolio of approved partnered medicines, marking its strong presence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Operational Presence

While the headquarters of Nektar Therapeutics are stationed in San Francisco, California, the company also operates an additional facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This expanded operational presence allows Nektar to effectively carry out its research, development, and production activities.

Webcast Accessibility

Nektar has ensured that interested parties can conveniently access the presentation and Q&A session through a live webcast. This webcast will be hosted on the Investor Events Calendar section of Nektar’s website, making it easily accessible to investors, analysts, and individuals interested in the company’s operations and future plans.

0
Business Science & Technology United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
In the labyrinth of modern workplaces, diversity is more than a buzzword; it’s a game-changer. The research spotlighting the impact of workplace diversity on organizational performance elucidates the significant benefits of a varied workforce. Born in the 1960s, the concept of diversity in the workplace has evolved to encompass not only gender and race but
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
2 mins ago
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Promising Growth Metrics
2 mins ago
Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Promising Growth Metrics
Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032
37 seconds ago
Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
1 min ago
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates
1 min ago
Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates
Latest Headlines
World News
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
10 seconds
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
27 seconds
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
46 seconds
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
56 seconds
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
1 min
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
1 min
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
2 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
2 mins
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
2 mins
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
54 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app