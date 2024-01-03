Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company, Nektar Therapeutics, has declared that its management will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2024. The presentation, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, will be followed by a Q&A session. The entire event can be accessed via a live webcast available on the Investor Events Calendar section of Nektar’s website, with the replay available until February 9, 2024.

Nektar’s R&D and Portfolio

Nektar Therapeutics has earned a reputation for its impressive research and development pipeline of investigational medicines in the fields of oncology and immunology. Apart from its R&D initiatives, the company also boasts a portfolio of approved partnered medicines, marking its strong presence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Operational Presence

While the headquarters of Nektar Therapeutics are stationed in San Francisco, California, the company also operates an additional facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This expanded operational presence allows Nektar to effectively carry out its research, development, and production activities.

Webcast Accessibility

Nektar has ensured that interested parties can conveniently access the presentation and Q&A session through a live webcast. This webcast will be hosted on the Investor Events Calendar section of Nektar’s website, making it easily accessible to investors, analysts, and individuals interested in the company’s operations and future plans.