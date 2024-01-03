Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

Neil Subin, a seasoned wealth manager, has officially ended his directorial stint at Centrus Energy Corp., based in Bethesda, Maryland. His tenure, which commenced in 2017, drew to a close ahead of the winter holidays, according to a company press release. Despite detaching from the board, Subin will maintain his investments in the corporation, which primarily brokers sales of foreign uranium fuel, inclusive of Russian uranium, to American utilities.

Centrus Energy’s Business and Projects

Centrus Energy operates in the nuclear sector, providing pivotal uranium enrichment technology and playing a crucial role in the nuclear industry’s expansion. Among its many undertakings is a project featuring a 16-machine cascade of AC-100M centrifuges at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site in Piketon, Ohio. This highlights Centrus’ active engagement in the development and application of uranium enrichment technology.

Impact on Nuclear Industry

Centrus Energy’s contributions extend to vast developments in the nuclear industry, which include the selection of companies for an advanced space research program by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the establishment of three inertial fusion energy hubs by the Department of Energy. Additionally, there’s the discontinuation of probation on Mississippi’s radioactive materials regulation program by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Future Plans of Centrus Energy

Following Subin’s exit, the company has revealed plans to appoint a new board member. Alongside this, Centrus continues to focus on its numerous ongoing projects. These include commitments to secure the nuclear fuel supply chain and mobilize investments in enrichment and conversion capacity, partnered with leaders from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is also assisting in the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) Laboratory’s plans to build the Molten Salt Research Reactor.

Despite the 2.9% decrease in its stock since the start of the year, Centrus Energy remains optimistic. The company, which supplies nuclear fuel and services to the nuclear power industry across the United States, Japan, Belgium, and beyond, is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings on February 19th, 2024.