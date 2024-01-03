en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

Neil Subin, a seasoned wealth manager, has officially ended his directorial stint at Centrus Energy Corp., based in Bethesda, Maryland. His tenure, which commenced in 2017, drew to a close ahead of the winter holidays, according to a company press release. Despite detaching from the board, Subin will maintain his investments in the corporation, which primarily brokers sales of foreign uranium fuel, inclusive of Russian uranium, to American utilities.

Centrus Energy’s Business and Projects

Centrus Energy operates in the nuclear sector, providing pivotal uranium enrichment technology and playing a crucial role in the nuclear industry’s expansion. Among its many undertakings is a project featuring a 16-machine cascade of AC-100M centrifuges at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site in Piketon, Ohio. This highlights Centrus’ active engagement in the development and application of uranium enrichment technology.

Impact on Nuclear Industry

Centrus Energy’s contributions extend to vast developments in the nuclear industry, which include the selection of companies for an advanced space research program by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the establishment of three inertial fusion energy hubs by the Department of Energy. Additionally, there’s the discontinuation of probation on Mississippi’s radioactive materials regulation program by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Future Plans of Centrus Energy

Following Subin’s exit, the company has revealed plans to appoint a new board member. Alongside this, Centrus continues to focus on its numerous ongoing projects. These include commitments to secure the nuclear fuel supply chain and mobilize investments in enrichment and conversion capacity, partnered with leaders from the United States, Canada, Japan, France, and the United Kingdom. The company is also assisting in the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) Laboratory’s plans to build the Molten Salt Research Reactor.

Despite the 2.9% decrease in its stock since the start of the year, Centrus Energy remains optimistic. The company, which supplies nuclear fuel and services to the nuclear power industry across the United States, Japan, Belgium, and beyond, is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings on February 19th, 2024.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year

By BNN Correspondents

AlixPartners Adopts Intapp's DealCloud for Enhanced Deal Execution

By Momen Zellmi

Amherst County Plans Stricter Regulations on Storage and Warehouse Facilities

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2024 Financial Forecast: Easing Economic Pressure on Consumers

By Nimrah Khatoon

Farmer Business Developments Announces Special End-of-Year Dividend ...
@Business · 30 seconds
Farmer Business Developments Announces Special End-of-Year Dividend ...
heart comment 0
Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season
Mosaic Company’s Stock Opens Higher, Closes Slightly Up Amid Market Fluctuations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mosaic Company's Stock Opens Higher, Closes Slightly Up Amid Market Fluctuations
Turkish Economy 2024: A Forecast by Prof. Dr. Yusuf Dinç

By Safak Costu

Turkish Economy 2024: A Forecast by Prof. Dr. Yusuf Dinç
Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By Momen Zellmi

Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
41 seconds
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
51 seconds
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
1 min
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 min
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
2 mins
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
2 mins
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
2 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
3 mins
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
4 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 min
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
16 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app