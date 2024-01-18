Neighbor's Trailer Joins Forces with MBA Insurance to Offer Rental Coverage

In a groundbreaking move in the peer-to-peer rental market, Neighbor's Trailer, America's top-tier trailer rental platform, has forged a partnership with MBA Insurance, paving the way for customers to purchase insurance coverage for trailers rented via their service. This unprecedented collaboration brings a wide range of insurance options to the table, addressing needs previously left unmet in the rental industry.

A Variety of Trailers Under Coverage

Neighbor's Trailer has made a name for itself by offering an assortment of trailers—flatbeds, enclosed trailers, utility trailers, and horse trailers—to name a few. The platform serves as a secure environment for rental companies and owners to list and manage their rentals, bolstering trust and reliability in the process. Their tie-up with MBA Insurance is poised to further enhance this trust, presenting an insurance coverage solution that brings peace of mind to trailer owners and renters alike.

Flexible Insurance for All Needs

The insurance made available through this partnership covers comprehensive and collision with a $500 deductible. Customers can opt for this coverage on a daily, weekly, or monthly rental basis, purchasing it at the time of booking. Such flexibility in insurance offerings is a testament to both companies' commitment to addressing diverse customer needs and scenarios.

MBA Insurance: A Specialist in Vehicle Coverage

Based in Arizona, MBA Insurance has carved a niche for itself by providing specialized insurance solutions for a diverse range of vehicles. Its portfolio includes insurance for RVs, powersports, and overland vehicles, catering to individual owners, as well as fleets and agencies. Their partnership with Neighbor's Trailer only broadens their repertoire, extending their specialized coverage to peer-to-peer trailer rentals.

In conclusion, this partnership between Neighbor's Trailer and MBA Insurance marks a significant leap forward in the peer-to-peer rental market. By offering competitive, flexible insurance options, it addresses a gap that has long existed in the industry, setting a new standard for peer-to-peer rentals.