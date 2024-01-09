Neenah Police Department Mourns the Loss of K9 Officer Bobby

In a solemn announcement on Monday, the Neenah Police Department in Wisconsin shared the loss of one of their most valued members – K9 Officer Bobby. The news comes after Bobby’s short yet courageous battle with cancer, which ended peacefully at his home, in the presence of his handler.

Unwavering Service: 2018-2023

Bobby’s tenure with the Neenah Police Department spanned from 2018 to 2023, during which he served as the department’s second dual-purpose K9. In his five years of service, Bobby participated in 154 narcotics detection deployments, playing a pivotal role in 91 arrests. His keen sense of smell and unwavering determination led to the seizure of substantial amounts of illegal drugs.

Remarkable Achievements

The contributions of Bobby to drug enforcement were significant. He was instrumental in confiscating 481 grams of marijuana, 591 grams of methamphetamine, and 12.16 grams of fentanyl. He also aided in the seizure of undisclosed quantities of cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy. Beyond drug enforcement, Bobby’s efforts led to the recovery of $3,834 in currency.

More Than a Police Dog

Beyond his role in drug enforcement, Bobby was also deployed 18 times for patrol duties. During these assignments, he demonstrated his versatility by locating three missing persons and one handgun. As his handler and the Neenah community mourn his loss, they also honor Bobby’s dedication and contribution to public safety.

As the department and the community remember Bobby, they honor not just an excellent police K9, but an outstanding partner and a friend. His legacy in law enforcement will continue to inspire the department and the community he faithfully served.