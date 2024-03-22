NEEDTOBREATHE, Jordan Davis to Unite for 2024 CMT Awards and 'CMT Crossroads' at UT Austin

Amid the glitz and glamour of country music's most awaited night, the 2024 CMT Music Awards, fans are in for an exceptional treat as rock band NEEDTOBREATHE and country sensation Jordan Davis announce a groundbreaking performance. Set against the iconic backdrop of the University of Texas at Austin, this collaboration not only marks a significant moment in the history of both artists but also underscores the award show's commitment to delivering unparalleled musical experiences.

Groundbreaking Collaboration

For the first time ever, NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis will share the stage, blending their distinct musical styles in what promises to be an unforgettable performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Following their individual successes, with NEEDTOBREATHE's memorable 2021 performance and Davis's nominations for male video of the year and video of the year, this pairing is poised to captivate audiences and add a unique flavor to the night's lineup. Prior to the awards, the artists will engage in a special outdoor taping of 'CMT Crossroads' at the UT Tower, inviting fans to witness this historic collaboration live on April 5.

A Night of Stars

The CMT Music Awards have always been a platform for celebrating the best in country music, and this year is no exception. Hosted by country star Kelsea Ballerini, the event will feature a plethora of talented artists, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, and Kacey Musgraves, among others. The awards show is not just a night for recognizing outstanding musical achievements but also a gathering of the most influential figures in the industry. With a live audience in attendance, the energy at the University of Texas at Austin will undoubtedly be electrifying.

What to Expect

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, fans can look forward to a night filled with stellar performances, unexpected collaborations, and a celebration of the diversity and talent within country music. With NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis setting the stage for what promises to be an eventful evening, the awards show is set to underline its status as a cornerstone event in the music calendar. The blend of rock and country, alongside the fusion of seasoned performers and rising stars, underscores the evolving nature of the genre and its appeal to a broad audience.

As the curtain rises on the 2024 CMT Music Awards, the collaboration between NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis will undoubtedly be a highlight, setting a precedent for future performances. This unique musical rendezvous, amidst the backdrop of the University of Texas at Austin, is not just a testament to the artists' versatility but also a celebration of music's power to unite and inspire. As fans across the globe tune in, they will be reminded of the ever-expanding boundaries of country music and its ability to resonate with diverse audiences.