Needham House Sale Signals Active Real Estate Market

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Needham House Sale Signals Active Real Estate Market

In a notable real estate transaction, the property at 30 Woodlawn Avenue, Needham, changed hands for a sum of $2,125,000 on December 18, 2023. A testament to the active property market in the locality, this two-story dwelling encapsulates family living with its expansive interior expanse of 2,906 square feet.

Architectural Features and Amenities

The abode, originally built in 1940, boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering ample space for a modern family. The architectural charm is accentuated by a gable roof frame, covered with durable asphalt roofing, a popular choice for its weather resistance and longevity. The cozy living area is home to a fireplace, adding to the house’s charm and providing warmth during the chilly winters.

Temperature Control and Vehicle Storage

The residence is equipped with a hot water heating system and a cooling mechanism, ensuring a comfortable living environment regardless of the season. One of the practical features of the property is the attached one-car garage, providing secure vehicle storage and contributing to the overall convenience.

Active Real Estate Market

The sale of this house is not an isolated incident but a part of a series of recent transactions in the vicinity. The cost per square foot of this property stands at $731, reflecting the robust demand and healthy market conditions in the Needham area. This sale underscores the dynamic nature of the local real estate scene, hinting at a positive outlook for both buyers and sellers.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

