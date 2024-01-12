NEC Corporation of America Earns TX-RAMP Certification for Advanced Recognition Systems

NEC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of the globally renowned technology leader NEC Corporation, has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to security and compliance. Several of its advanced technological solutions have been certified by the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP), strengthening NEC’s standing as a provider of secure and privacy-centric biometric recognition solutions.

Receiving Level 2 Certification

The trio of solutions that have received Level 2 Certification from TX-RAMP include Integra-ID, NeoFace Reveal (NFR), and Insights for NEC Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS). Integra-ID is a cutting-edge service offering multimodal biometric search and storage services, complemented by cloud hosting capabilities. NeoFace Reveal, on the other hand, is a facial recognition application tailored for government agencies to aid in investigations and prevent fraud. Lastly, Insights provide a suite of applications for system administration of the NFR system.

Commitment to Security and Compliance

This certification is a testament to NEC’s unwavering commitment to adhering to and surpassing the stringent security and compliance standards set by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). It also aligns with the standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). But more than just a certification, it is a reflection of NEC’s dedication to providing advanced, secure, and privacy-centric biometric recognition solutions.

Supporting Texas State Agencies and Law Enforcement

With the TX-RAMP certification in hand, NEC is now in an advantageous position to support Texas state agencies and law enforcement with its secure technology solutions. This is particularly significant in this era where cutting-edge technology must meet rigorous security standards. This achievement also underscores NEC’s global presence and influence, with operations spanning 140 countries worldwide.