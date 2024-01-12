en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

NEC Corporation of America Earns TX-RAMP Certification for Advanced Recognition Systems

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
NEC Corporation of America Earns TX-RAMP Certification for Advanced Recognition Systems

NEC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of the globally renowned technology leader NEC Corporation, has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to security and compliance. Several of its advanced technological solutions have been certified by the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP), strengthening NEC’s standing as a provider of secure and privacy-centric biometric recognition solutions.

Receiving Level 2 Certification

The trio of solutions that have received Level 2 Certification from TX-RAMP include Integra-ID, NeoFace Reveal (NFR), and Insights for NEC Advanced Recognition Systems (ARS). Integra-ID is a cutting-edge service offering multimodal biometric search and storage services, complemented by cloud hosting capabilities. NeoFace Reveal, on the other hand, is a facial recognition application tailored for government agencies to aid in investigations and prevent fraud. Lastly, Insights provide a suite of applications for system administration of the NFR system.

Commitment to Security and Compliance

This certification is a testament to NEC’s unwavering commitment to adhering to and surpassing the stringent security and compliance standards set by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). It also aligns with the standards of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). But more than just a certification, it is a reflection of NEC’s dedication to providing advanced, secure, and privacy-centric biometric recognition solutions.

Supporting Texas State Agencies and Law Enforcement

With the TX-RAMP certification in hand, NEC is now in an advantageous position to support Texas state agencies and law enforcement with its secure technology solutions. This is particularly significant in this era where cutting-edge technology must meet rigorous security standards. This achievement also underscores NEC’s global presence and influence, with operations spanning 140 countries worldwide.

0
Security United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
4 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as President Mohamud, engaged in a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This dialogue comes at a critical time, as Somalia grapples with political and security challenges, and seeks to fortify its relationship with the international community. Continuous Engagement for Pressing Issues This phone
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
40 mins ago
Warren County Strengthens Jail Security Amidst Manhunt for Escaped Homicide Suspect
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses State's Border Control Strategies
53 mins ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Discusses State's Border Control Strategies
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
13 mins ago
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
Turkish and British Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalating Tensions in the Gulf of Aden
23 mins ago
Turkish and British Foreign Ministers Discuss Escalating Tensions in the Gulf of Aden
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
37 mins ago
Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas
Latest Headlines
World News
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
12 seconds
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
56 seconds
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
59 seconds
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
3 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
4 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
4 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
6 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
6 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
7 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app