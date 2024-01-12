Nebraska’s Hastings Grapples with Significant Snowfall and Strong Winds

Hastings, Nebraska found itself at the mercy of a fierce snowfall persisting into the early hours of Friday, January 12. The event was further intensified by strong winds, leading to a three-foot snow drift at the backdoor of the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Hastings office. The total snow accumulation exceeded three inches.

Forewarning of the Snowstorm

The NWS had issued a warning on the preceding Thursday evening, cautioning residents of Hastings to exercise care during travel. The advisory was necessitated by the hazardous conditions brought about by wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph and the blowing snow. This call for vigilance underscores the potential perils linked to such severe weather events, highlighting the importance of public cognizance and safety measures.

Expected Weather Conditions

Forecasts predicted another round of snow, accompanied by strong winds and poor visibility. Snowfall totals were estimated to be variable, ranging from 1 to 9 inches across different parts of Nebraska. In addition to this, dangerously cold wind chills were expected to persist over the weekend through to Tuesday morning. The possibilities of further snow and even lower temperatures towards the week’s end were also indicated.

Implications of the Severe Weather

The major winter storm hitting the region brought near-blizzard conditions with snow, strong winds, and cold air. The extreme cold and arctic blast expected to follow, with wind chills staying sub-zero for several days, had emergency services on high alert. The Emergency Management Director advised residents to stay prepared, adjust schedules to avoid the coldest times of day, protect pets and farm animals, and take necessary measures to prevent homes from freezing pipes. The real danger, as emphasized, is the cold, not the snow, with medical emergencies typically following the blizzard due to slips, falls, and crashes.