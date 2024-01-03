Nebraska’s Current Racing Licenses Enough for Growth, Report Says

A recent report commissioned by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has concluded that the existing six racing licenses currently in operation in Nebraska are more than adequate to handle a significant increase in horse racing. This revelation has sparked a heated debate over the future of the state’s gaming industry, as it impacts future casino projects that are tied to horse racing, given that a racing license is a prerequisite for operating a casino in Nebraska.

Impact on Future Casino Projects

According to the report, while the proposed Bellevue racetrack casino could potentially increase the state’s overall gambling revenue, it would likely also have a negative impact on existing racetrack casinos’ revenue. This is particularly true for the racetrack casino currently under construction at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. The findings of this report could significantly influence the state’s decision regarding the licensing of new racetrack casinos, as Nebraska law stipulates that the potential market impact must be considered when approving or denying new licenses.

Potential License Transfers

The report also suggests the possibility of transferring a Hastings license to Ogallala. This move, it states, would not have a negative impact on the revenues of other existing licenses. This suggestion has been mandated by state lawmakers to carefully examine the horse-racing and casino markets and their socioeconomic impact.

Controversy and Debate

The findings of the report have sparked a contentious debate over the potential impact on the market and the fairness to current license holders. Questions have been raised about whether the commission should be influencing the market by choosing winners and losers. The Bellevue proposal is particularly contentious, with stakeholders arguing both for and against its licensing. While some claim that licensing it would negatively impact existing casinos, others argue that there is room for more racetrack casinos in the state.

The next steps will involve further review of the report by the commission and possible amendments. Regardless of the outcome, the findings of this report have provided valuable insight into the current state of Nebraska’s horse racing and gaming industry, and will likely shape the industry’s future.