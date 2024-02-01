Nebraska's Adams Land & Cattle and Power Genetics Win 2024 BQA Awards

In a significant recognition of their commitment to quality beef production and adherence to Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) principles, Adams Land & Cattle of Broken Bow, Nebraska, and Power Genetics in Arapahoe have been awarded the prestigious 2024 BQA Awards. The awards, presented annually by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), honor distinguished beef and dairy producers, marketers, and educators.

Adams Land & Cattle: A Pioneer in Quality Beef Production

Adams Land & Cattle, a family-operated company with a legacy stretching over 50 years, clinched the 2024 BQA Feedyard Award. The award recognizes their unwavering commitment to quality beef production and robust employee training initiatives. A critical component of their operation is ensuring that every staff member is BQA-certified, reinforcing their dedication to supplying consumers with wholesome, high-quality, and safe beef products. The company's decisions are rooted in science-based production practices while prioritizing animal well-being.

Power Genetics: Integrating BQA Best Practices

Power Genetics bagged the 2024 BQA Marketer Award, reflecting their successful integration of BQA best practices into their management. The company has made significant strides in producing safe and high-quality beef products. Their collaborative approach with licensed member feedyards plays a key role in their operational strategy. Additionally, Power Genetics places a strong emphasis on employee training in animal welfare and product integrity.

Other Distinguished Winners of the 2024 BQA Awards

The 2024 BQA Awards also saw VanWinkle Ranch in Colorado winning the Cow-Calf Award, Dotterer Dairy in Pennsylvania receiving the Dairy FARM Award, and Dr. John Wenzel in New Mexico being honored with the Educator Award. The selection of these winners is based on their strict adherence to BQA standards, their leadership in the industry, and their relentless efforts to promote BQA, thereby bolstering consumer confidence in beef products.