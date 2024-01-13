Nebraska’s 2024 Mountain Lion Hunting Season Concludes: Four Lions Harvested

The curtain has been drawn on the 2024 mountain lion hunting season in Nebraska, concluding with the shooting of a second female in the Pine Ridge Unit, as disclosed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The season’s closure was triggered by hitting the sublimit of two females for the Pine Ridge Unit, following the shooting of a collared adult female in Dawes County on Wednesday.

The Impact of Snowy Conditions

An adult male and another collared adult female were also harvested in Dawes County the previous day. Snowy conditions played a significant role in aiding the hunters. The Niobrara Unit season had already ended on Sunday when a lone female mountain lion was harvested, meeting that area’s sublimit.

Totals and Significance of the Hunt

A cumulative total of four mountain lions were taken in Nebraska this year. This year’s season was notable for marking the first time hunting was permitted in the Niobrara Unit, which, like the Pine Ridge Unit, spans multiple counties.

Management Goals and History

The management goal for the mountain lion hunt is to maintain a resilient and healthy population. The aim is to slow population growth in the Niobrara Unit and either halt or moderately reduce it in the Pine Ridge Unit. Nebraska has been conducting mountain lion harvest seasons since 2014, making this the seventh season.