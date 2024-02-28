Nebraska, Wisconsin Data Centers Hit Auction Block: Investment Opportunities Emerge

Two prime properties designed for data center and office use are making headlines as they enter the auction arena in Nebraska and Wisconsin, marking a significant opportunity for investors and companies in the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape. The auction of these properties not only underscores the growing demand for data center spaces but also highlights the strategic shift towards diversifying locations for technological hubs.

Strategic Assets Up for Grabs

In Madison, Wisconsin, the property at 5520 Research Park Drive, previously occupied by CDW Corporation, boasts 42,000 sq ft of office space along with 8,000 sq ft of former data center space. With a starting bid of $800,000, this facility is ripe for lab conversion or flexible use, offering access to six fiber carriers and a backup generator, as marketed by Cresa. Meanwhile, CBRE's listing in Omaha, Nebraska, at 9910 Maple Street, features a 43,479 sq ft building, currently leased to Alorica until October 2024. Starting at $600,000, this property includes office spaces, training rooms, and data center space, complemented by an installed generator, positioning it as a potential income source or for redevelopment.

Market Dynamics and Demand

The auctioning of these properties coincides with a pivotal time in the data center market. According to a North America Data Center Report for the second half of 2023, the sector is experiencing accelerating demand amidst limited power availability, pushing investors and developers towards secondary markets. This trend is further supported by a SDxCentral article, which highlights the geographical shift in data center development to secure energy resources and accommodate hyperscale and cloud demand.

Future Implications and Opportunities

The sale of these properties not only reflects the current market's dynamism but also sets the stage for future developments. With AI and cloud computing driving unprecedented demand for data infrastructure, as noted by Commercial Property Executive, these auctions present a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on the sector's growth. Furthermore, the strategic location of these assets, coupled with their potential for adaptation, positions them as attractive propositions in a market grappling with the challenges of power availability and geographical diversification.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the auction of these Nebraska and Wisconsin properties not only highlights the shifting terrains of the data center market but also opens up new avenues for investment and development. With the sector's trajectory poised for continued growth, these properties offer a glimpse into the future dynamics of digital infrastructure investment.