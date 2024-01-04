Nebraska Targets Child Care Worker Shortage with New Bill

Nebraska faces a significant shortage of child care workers, a problem that State Senator John Fredrickson intends to address. Fredrickson has introduced Legislative Bill 856, a comprehensive plan to expand the child care workforce, irrespective of their income. The proposed legislation is inspired by a successful Kentucky program that led to an increase in child care providers and created more child care opportunities for children.

Addressing the Child Care Shortage

With over a quarter of Nebraska’s population living in areas underserved by child care services, and an 11% decline in the child care workforce from 2018 to 2022, the issue of child care shortage is quite pressing. Legislative Bill 856 aims to address this by offering child care aid to workers in the industry. The aid, in the form of grants and scholarships, targets individuals pursuing a career in child care, with the intention to attract and retain more providers in the state.

Eligibility for Aid

Under the proposed bill, to be eligible for aid, day care workers will need to pass a criminal background check and commit to working a minimum of 20 hours per week at a licensed facility. By setting this bar, the bill ensures that only dedicated and qualified individuals benefit from the program, enhancing the quality of child care services available to Nebraska families.

Support and Potential Impact

Early childhood advocates estimate that the bill could benefit an additional 2,200 providers in Nebraska, substantially reducing the shortage. Besides, Governor Jim Pillen has also prioritized improving access to quality child care, indicating a potential alignment with this legislative focus. With bipartisan support on the horizon, the bill stands a good chance of becoming law, potentially transforming the child care landscape in Nebraska.