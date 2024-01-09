Nebraska Spring Turkey Season 2024: New Permit Regulations and Fees

In a recent announcement, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission unveiled details of the 2024 spring turkey season permits, including notable regulatory changes and newly adjusted fees. The changes, which build upon those implemented in the 2023 spring season, aim to regulate hunting practices and maintain a healthy turkey population in the state.

Key Changes in Permit Regulations

Among the significant modifications is the reduction in the number of spring permits a hunter can purchase. Now, hunters have the option to buy up to two permits, down from three. Additionally, there is a daily limit on the turkey harvest, with hunters allowed to bag only one turkey per calendar day. This measure ensures a sustainable hunting practice and prevents over-harvesting.

Nonresident Hunters: New Caps and Fees

Specific attention has been paid to nonresident hunters. A cap of 10,000 spring permits will be available for this group, in an effort to balance hunting opportunities among residents and nonresidents. Furthermore, a considerable increase in the cost of nonresident turkey permits has been implemented, with fees rising from $128 to $143. Nonresident landowner permits have seen a similar hike, going from $65.50 to $73. Despite these changes, youth turkey permits remain steadfastly priced at $8, keeping the sport accessible for the younger generation.

2024 Spring Turkey Season Dates

The spring archery season is set to commence on March 25, with the youth shotgun season following on April 6, and the regular shotgun season kicking off on April 13. All these seasons are scheduled to wrap up on May 31, providing ample opportunity for hunters to partake in the sport. Permits can be purchased starting January 8 at GoOutdoorsNE.com or at permitting offices.

For additional details or queries, hunters are encouraged to visit the OutdoorNebraska.gov website, which provides comprehensive information on hunting regulations, seasons, and permits in Nebraska.