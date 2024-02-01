Nebraska Scientists Develop Largest Metabolic Model of Corn to Date

A breakthrough in the world of agriculture sees a team of Nebraska scientists, led by Rajib Saha, unveiling the largest metabolic model of corn to date. This comprehensive model, which builds upon prior research centred on corn roots and nitrogen-use efficiency under nitrogen stress, now encompasses the entire corn plant. Notably, it includes the globally significant corn hybrid B73, a mainstay in hybrid corn production worldwide.
Understanding Corn's Metabolic Interactions
The newly developed model offers an in-depth look into the metabolic interactions within the corn plant and their molecular underpinnings. It allows the study of various stress factors that could potentially impact corn productivity, offering a more efficient method than traditional field research. This comprehensive model addresses the pressing issue of temperature stress, a by-product of climate change, which has the potential to reduce corn productivity by 7% to 18%.
Impact of Temperature Stress on Corn
Temperature stress has a profound effect on numerous plant functions, including photosynthesis, carbohydrate synthesis, and amino acid biosynthesis. It can trigger damage to essential enzymes and tissues, hence, understanding its impact is crucial for future agricultural planning. The Nebraska scientists' research delves into the thermal stress on plant growth, identifying metabolic bottlenecks and examining the effects of both heat and cold stress.
Alleviating Temperature Stress with Beneficial Fungus
The research team also explored the use of the beneficial fungus, Rhizophagus irregularis, to mitigate the impact of temperature stress. The study found it to be an effective tool to improve plant growth rates under stress conditions. The metabolic model will be made accessible for research on other stress factors affecting corn, thus opening a new frontier in stress-related corn research.
The findings of this groundbreaking study are documented in an iScience article, with contributions from eminent scientists across institutions in the United States and France. The research is supported by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy, adding further credibility to the study.