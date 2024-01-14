Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions

In a recent development, Nebraska public service commissioners convened a hearing to scrutinize a Windstream data center outage that led to a 12-hour disruption in emergency services back in September. The incident impacted several 911 call centers and was part of a series of outages that took place within a few days.

Unraveling the Outage

In the course of the hearing, a representative from Windstream shed light on the series of events that triggered the outage in southeast Nebraska. It all started with a severed irrigation water line that leaked into a Windstream building, causing a power outage. Despite efforts to control the situation, such as powering down a switch to avoid equipment malfunctions, backup systems at some 911 centers failed to kick in.

Actions for Improvement

Windstream has now initiated steps to fortify the affected room against water intrusion and enable the installation of backup generators. This move is aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. Furthermore, the company disclosed that another outage in late November, unrelated to the September incident, was a result of a software bug. This revelation pointed out a single point of failure that Windstream is committed to rectifying.

Addressing Other Outages

A separate hearing will delve into another outage that affected Omaha and much of the state, involving a different telecommunication company, Lumen. This indicates that the issue of service outages is not confined to Windstream alone, but could be a broader concern impacting the state’s telecommunication infrastructure.