en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Nebraska Probes Windstream Data Center Outage: Uncovering Causes and Solutions

In a recent development, Nebraska public service commissioners convened a hearing to scrutinize a Windstream data center outage that led to a 12-hour disruption in emergency services back in September. The incident impacted several 911 call centers and was part of a series of outages that took place within a few days.

Unraveling the Outage

In the course of the hearing, a representative from Windstream shed light on the series of events that triggered the outage in southeast Nebraska. It all started with a severed irrigation water line that leaked into a Windstream building, causing a power outage. Despite efforts to control the situation, such as powering down a switch to avoid equipment malfunctions, backup systems at some 911 centers failed to kick in.

Actions for Improvement

Windstream has now initiated steps to fortify the affected room against water intrusion and enable the installation of backup generators. This move is aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. Furthermore, the company disclosed that another outage in late November, unrelated to the September incident, was a result of a software bug. This revelation pointed out a single point of failure that Windstream is committed to rectifying.

Addressing Other Outages

A separate hearing will delve into another outage that affected Omaha and much of the state, involving a different telecommunication company, Lumen. This indicates that the issue of service outages is not confined to Windstream alone, but could be a broader concern impacting the state’s telecommunication infrastructure.

0
Disaster United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
1 min ago
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
A sudden, catastrophic event unfolded in the quiet hours of Saturday morning in Tanzania’s Simiyu Region. A gold mine, the lifeblood of many in the local community, collapsed under the weight of relentless rainfall. It was 5:00 a.m. local time when the earth moved in Bariadi District, entrapping an unknown number of miners in a
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
5 hours ago
Flames of Misfortune: Fire Devastates Whitfield Town, Kingston
A Weekend of Global Events: Diplomacy, Technology, and More
6 hours ago
A Weekend of Global Events: Diplomacy, Technology, and More
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
48 mins ago
Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
2 hours ago
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
4 hours ago
Log Cabin Swept Away in East Coast Storm: A Stark Reminder of our Vulnerability to Extreme Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
38 seconds
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
1 min
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
2 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
2 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
2 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
3 mins
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
3 mins
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
3 mins
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app