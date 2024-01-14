en English
Military

Nebraska National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Ukraine Training Mission

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Nebraska National Guard Soldiers Return Home from Ukraine Training Mission

After an intense deployment of nine months, ten soldiers from the U.S. Army Nebraska National Guard have returned home, having played a pivotal role in training Ukrainian forces in Europe. The soldiers, part of the 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, were met with emotional reunions at Eppley Airfield, marking the end of their 285-day separation from their loved ones.

The Return: A Mixture of Emotions

Capt. Ashley Frutos and Maj. Cody Cade, among the returning soldiers, expressed a cocktail of surreal feelings and relief upon setting foot on home ground. Their deployment was far from mundane, with each day spent mentoring and advising Ukrainian troops at a combat training center in Grafenwoehr.

Training Ground: Enhancing Ukrainian Capabilities

Their mission primarily focused on bolstering the Ukrainians’ capabilities to defend their nation against Russian aggression. The training incorporated instruction on U.S. weapon systems, logistical and operational planning, and leadership development that spanned multiple ranks.

Task Force Bowie: A Broader Context

The Nebraska National Guard’s contribution was part of a larger initiative, Task Force Bowie. This force comprised approximately 160 Army National Guard soldiers from various states, including Arkansas and Mississippi. This group, the 13th to support the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), trained or facilitated the training of about 7,500 Ukrainian soldiers. Task Force Bowie took the baton from a New York Army National Guard task force and has now passed it on to a group from the Mississippi Army National Guard.

While the Nebraska National Guard soldiers may have returned home, the mission to assist Ukrainian forces persists as part of a continual international support in response to Russia’s unprovoked military actions.

Military Ukraine United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

