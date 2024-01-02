en English
Nebraska Math Readiness Project: A Beacon for High School Students

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Nebraska Math Readiness Project: A Beacon for High School Students

In the heartland of America, the Nebraska Math Readiness Project (NMRP) is proving to be a beacon of hope for high school students grappling with math proficiency. A project that began as a small initiative has transformed into a broad, effective platform, now spanning 14 school districts and reaching 146 students. The endeavor, recognized for its efficacy in enhancing math readiness, is backed by grant funding from Nebraska-based foundations, upholding the mission to combat the perennial hurdle of math proficiency that encumbers students’ success in college.

Setting the Stage for Success

Originally, the NMRP saw limited participation but witnessed a paradigm shift with the introduction of structural adjustments and the appointment of a regional coordinator for Northeast Community College. The project’s expansion has been instrumental in providing a sustained pathway to math education beyond the third year of high school, without imposing any extra financial burden on students or schools.

Counteracting Pandemic-Induced Learning Losses

With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has assumed even more significance as a lifeline for students trying to recuperate from learning losses. The NMRP has emerged as a valuable resource, helping students catch up and circumvent the need for expensive developmental math courses in college.

Impact and Future Prospects

Faye Kilday, Dean of Northeast’s Center for Teaching and Learning, underscores the positive influence the NMRP has on students. It’s particularly impactful in regions where resources and personnel for math education are scarce. As the project continues to grow and adapt, it promises to keep lighting the path to math proficiency for many more students in the years to come.

Education United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

