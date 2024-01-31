Nebraska Machinery Co. to Construct State-of-the-Art Dealership in Norfolk

Nebraska Machinery Co. (NMC Cat) has unveiled plans for a fresh start in Norfolk, Nebraska, with the construction of a state-of-the-art dealership, bearing the promise of enhanced customer experiences and superior service. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is earmarked for the upcoming spring, setting the stage for a milestone moment in NMC Cat's illustrious legacy.

A Strategic Location and Modern Design

Strategically located on the west side of Norfolk, the new dealership will provide easy access from Highway 275. It will occupy a sprawling 40,000-square-foot space, meticulously designed to cater to sales, rentals, parts sales, and service of Caterpillar equipment. The architecture group Schemmer, based in Omaha, is behind the innovative design, which includes a dozen service bays, a precast structure adorned with glass and metal panels, and an expansive paved area to house equipment.

Equipped for Growth and Efficiency

In a move that signifies NMC Cat's commitment to growth, the forthcoming dealership will be larger than the existing one, paving the way for an expanded workforce. The facility will be a technological marvel, featuring automated storage systems and increased warehouse space for Caterpillar parts. Additionally, it will house a product demonstration area, offering customers a hands-on experience with the equipment. The dealership will also incorporate a full-service Cat Rental Store, providing contractors with a wide selection of equipment for rent.

The project has secured a conditional use permit from city officials, following detailed presentations in December 2022 and early 2023. This significant development has ensured that the construction of the new dealership can proceed without hindrance. The construction task for the facility will be undertaken by Boyd Jones, reinforcing NMC Cat's long-standing tradition of serving the Nebraska community since 1938.