en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Nebraska Governor Takes Preemptive Measures to Safeguard Energy Reserves Amidst Extreme Cold

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Nebraska Governor Takes Preemptive Measures to Safeguard Energy Reserves Amidst Extreme Cold

As the icy grip of winter tightens over Nebraska, Governor Jim Pillen has stepped forward to safeguard the state’s energy reserves. In a decisive response to the extreme cold temperatures that have heightened electricity demand, Pillen has issued Executive Order 24-1. This order offers an emergency waiver of the federal hours of service requirements specifically for fuel truck drivers, a strategic move designed to keep Nebraska’s power districts sufficiently fuelled amidst the escalating energy needs.

Extended Hours for Fuel Truck Drivers

The waiver has been issued in an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure on the power district’s reserve fuel supplies. Extreme weather conditions have led to a significant increase in the state’s electricity demand. As a result, fuel reserves, crucial for maintaining power generation, are being rapidly consumed. To counter this, the executive order allows fuel truck drivers to work extended hours. This is expected to facilitate the transportation of residential heating fuels and oils, as well as fuel for power generation to residential areas.

Preventing Fuel Shortages, Ensuring Adequate Reserves

The purpose of this order, as Governor Pillen has stated, is to prevent potential fuel shortages and ensure that power districts can maintain adequate fuel reserves. With this provision, Nebraska aims to meet the heightened demand for residential heating without any interruption, ensuring that its residents are not left out in the cold.

Order Effective Immediately

The order, effective immediately, is set to remain in place until February 11, 2024, at 11:59 pm. This timeframe provides a window for Nebraska to navigate through the critical winter season while ensuring that its power districts are able to keep up with the increased energy demands.

With Executive Order 24-1, Governor Jim Pillen demonstrates a proactive approach to the state’s challenges amidst extreme weather, positioning Nebraska to weather the winter storm with steadfast resilience.

0
United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
8 seconds ago
Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' as One of Her Best in Recent Interview
In a recent guest DJ session on SiriusXM Hits 1, 31-year-old pop star, Selena Gomez, professed her admiration for a piece from Taylor Swift’s discography that might not be the first to spring to mind for most Swifties. The song in question is ‘Wildest Dreams,’ a track from Swift’s 2014 album, ‘1989.’ Selena’s Unconventional Pick
Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' as One of Her Best in Recent Interview
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
1 min ago
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
2 mins ago
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
21 seconds ago
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
Pennsylvania's Firefighter Shortfall: A Call for Volunteers
43 seconds ago
Pennsylvania's Firefighter Shortfall: A Call for Volunteers
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
53 seconds ago
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
2 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
3 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
3 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
4 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
4 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
5 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
6 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app