Nebraska Declares State of Emergency as Severe Winter Weather Hits

Nebraska’s Governor, Jim Pillen, declared a state of emergency as severe winter conditions, marked by snowpack, blowing snow, and subzero temperatures, wreak havoc across the eastern half of the state. The extreme weather has rendered 1,700 miles of roads, including 54 highways, closed or impassable, severely impacting the daily lives of residents and the functioning of the agricultural industry.

Sustained Operations to Clear Roads

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), under the leadership of Director Vicki Kramer, has reported that the operation to clear the roads is ongoing and may take longer than usual. Kramer urged Nebraskans to stay home to allow for safe and efficient road clearing, emphasizing the critical condition of the state’s transportation infrastructure. To aid in this effort, the NDOT has deployed 375 snowplows.

Stranded Motorists and Safety Measures

Col. John Bolduc from the Nebraska State Patrol reported that troopers have responded to nearly 1,000 calls for stranded motorists in the past week. He reiterated the importance of staying off the roads to prevent accidents and allow for more efficient clearing operations. The extreme weather conditions not only pose a risk for motorists but also increase the risk of falls, broken bones, and cardiac conditions due to low temperatures, as noted by Dr. Anthony Cook from CHI Health and St. Francis in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Impact on Agriculture

The harsh winter weather is also striking a significant blow to farmers, livestock producers, and the broader agricultural industry. Sherry Vinton, the director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, noted the challenges in keeping animals warm, feeding them, and maintaining the food supply chain. The department is coordinating efforts to prioritize livestock assistance and is available to producers for more information at 800-831-0550.

Gov. Pillen warned residents that the road re-opening would be a multi-day event, indicating the severity of the situation. Meanwhile, the assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Erv Portis, expressed appreciation for the disaster declaration. According to him, it allows for the repositioning of critical resources to affected counties to address food security and life safety hazards posed by the extreme weather.