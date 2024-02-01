Nebraska Bill 1116: A Lifeline for Small Grocery Stores in Underserved Areas

Nebraska's state Sen. Teresa Ibach has stepped forward with an innovative initiative to combat food deserts and stimulate local economies. Legislative Bill 1116, introduced by Ibach, is designed to bolster small grocery and convenience stores in underserved areas, offering them valuable support in the form of grants or loans. The bill proposes $4 million in funding over a two-year period to assist with hiring, training, and upgrading facilities or equipment.

Supporting Small, Local Businesses

The focus of this legislative initiative is to aid existing, locally owned businesses with fewer than 25 employees. These small enterprises form the backbone of many communities, providing not only jobs but also essential services and access to food. The bill received unanimous support during a public hearing, with no opposition voiced. It has additionally secured the backing of co-sponsors Sens. Mike Jacobson and Brian Hardin.

Addressing Food Insecurity

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is tasked with prioritizing projects that can match at least half of the funding and are situated in low-income areas with limited supermarket access. Stores benefiting from this bill would be required to participate in federal nutrition assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). This alignment with federal assistance programs ensures that the most vulnerable populations will have greater access to fresh, healthy food options.

Boosting Rural Economies

Proponents of the bill, like Jessi Chandler Mason who owns a grocery store in Anselmo, emphasized the importance of local stores for rural communities and the challenge of maintaining them due to low profit margins and high upkeep costs. This legislation is seen as a means to bolster local economies and rectify food insecurity in rural Nebraska, providing a lifeline to these struggling businesses and the communities they serve.