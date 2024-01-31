Nebraska Airports to Gain $15.3M for Infrastructure; Lincoln Eyes Runway Redesign

The Lincoln Airport in Nebraska is bracing itself for a substantial boost, thanks to a federal grant amounting to nearly $1.5 million. This is part of a larger financial package totaling $15.3 million, earmarked for Nebraska airports through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in a bid to enhance and maintain their infrastructure.

Investing in Nebraska's Airports

The announcement of the generous grants was made by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts. This financial windfall is set to benefit 21 airports scattered across the state. The lion's share of the funds, a cool $5.4 million, will find its way to Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Not far behind, the North Platte Airport is slated to receive a sizable sum nearing $2.7 million.

Seizing Opportunities for Growth

Senator Ricketts underscored the significance of these investments for the safety and expansion of communities across Nebraska. The careful allocation of these funds will not only bolster the physical infrastructure of the airports but also enhance their ability to catalyze economic growth in the region.

Designing the Future of Lincoln Airport

While the Lincoln Airport grant has not been earmarked for a specific project just yet, officials suggest it may be put towards covering design costs for a total rebuild of the main runway. This endeavor, projected to cost a whopping $80 million, is indicative of the airport's commitment to modernity and safety. The potential for this infrastructure investment to support the local community is immense, promising improved safety standards and economic development through superior transportation facilities.