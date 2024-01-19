NEA-backed Network Challenges School Choice, Labels Voucher Programs as Racist

In a sharp rebuttal to the rising tide of school choice movements, the Partnership for the Future of Learning, a network supported by the National Education Association (NEA) and other organizations, is launching an anti-school-choice campaign. This strategic undertaking is set to coincide with National School Choice Week, underscoring the network's resolve to challenge the growing acceptance of school choice programs.

Challenging the Notion of School Choice

At the heart of this campaign is a challenge to the concept of voucher programs. The campaign labels these programs as a racist and harmful public policy, a bold assertion that is bound to stir conversation. The network's 'Truth in Education Funding' tool kit argues that voucher programs historically emerged during the Civil Rights era as a means for white families to avoid desegregation. The claim continues that presently, they perpetuate racial isolation without delivering promised educational benefits.

Impact on Public School Funding

Furthermore, the campaign alleges that voucher programs siphon off funds from public schools, adversely affecting their financial health and impairing their capacity to perform. This viewpoint runs counter to advocates of school choice who posit that such programs promote competition, thereby prodding public schools to improve to retain students and the accompanying funding.

The Story in New Hampshire

A testament to this ongoing debate is seen in New Hampshire, where the expansion of the school voucher program has sparked controversy. The National Education Association of New Hampshire (NEA NH) has voiced opposition to the expansion, contending that the bill to enlarge the Education Freedom Account (EFA) program would negatively impact public education funding. Critics contend that it would even allow millionaires to access taxpayer dollars. The bill, however, passed in the Senate despite opposition from some Democratic senators who expressed concerns about fiscal responsibility and the impact on public education.

NEA: A Key Player in the Anti-school-choice Campaign

The NEA, a prominent name in the education sector, is a key supporter of this anti-school-choice campaign. The campaign argues that school choice programs enable discrimination and lead to poorer educational outcomes. While school choice advocates argue that many of the school choice bills passing in state legislatures are not vouchers, the NEA stands firm in its opposition, fuelling a debate that promises to redefine the future of education in America.