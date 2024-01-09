en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ndaba Mandela to Honor Grandfather’s Legacy at HCCC’s MLK Day Event

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Ndaba Mandela to Honor Grandfather’s Legacy at HCCC’s MLK Day Event

Marking a significant moment in the history of Hudson County Community College (HCCC), Ndaba Mandela, the revered human rights advocate and grandson of Nelson Mandela, is slated to address the college community on January 18. The event, a part of the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the college library on Sip Avenue.

Continuing Nelson Mandela’s Legacy

Ndaba Mandela, renowned for his tireless advocacy for human rights, walks in the giant footsteps of his grandfather, Nelson Mandela. He has taken up the mantle of leadership as the founder of the Mandela Institute for Humanity and as the co-founder and chairman of the Africa Rising Foundation. His work in these roles aims to promote a positive image of Africa on the global stage and to advocate for the rights and dignity of all people.

Awarded as one of ’28 Men of Change’

In recognition of his steadfast efforts, Black Entertainment Television deemed him one of its ‘28 Men of Change.’ Ndaba Mandela’s contributions extend beyond his formal roles, as he also serves as the longest-serving ambassador to UNAIDS, zeroing in on the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic and the end of discrimination towards people living with HIV and AIDS.

The Power of One: Ndaba Mandela’s Message

In his book, ‘Going to the Mountain: Lessons from my Grandfather, Nelson Mandela,’ Ndaba Mandela shares the life and teachings of his legendary grandfather from his unique perspective. His message, brought to life through his actions and words, emphasizes the power of individual efforts to instigate significant change. HCCC President Christopher Reber expressed his eagerness for Ndaba Mandela’s visit, underlining the exceptional opportunity for the next generation to learn from his inspiring message.

The visit holds a profound significance, as it honors the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, whose pivotal role in ending apartheid in the country continues to inspire people around the world.

0
Education Human Rights United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 seconds ago
British Library Battles Major Disruptions Amidst Ransomware Attack
In a landscape dominated by digital technology, the quiet sanctity of the British Library has been breached. A ransomware attack, orchestrated by the criminal group Rhysida, has wreaked havoc on the institution’s IT infrastructure, leading to major disruptions and technology outages. The Assault on Intellectual Heritage The attack has cost the Library an estimated £7m,
British Library Battles Major Disruptions Amidst Ransomware Attack
Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis
26 mins ago
Modest Rise in Book Sales in October: Detailed Analysis
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
29 mins ago
Impending Deadlines Loom for State and Local Governments to Utilize ARPA Funds
Chronic Absenteeism in US Schools: A Rising Crisis Amid COVID-19
38 seconds ago
Chronic Absenteeism in US Schools: A Rising Crisis Amid COVID-19
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
9 mins ago
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
22 mins ago
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
15 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
41 seconds
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
46 seconds
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
1 min
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
2 mins
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
3 mins
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
4 mins
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
5 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
5 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
33 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
47 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app