Ndaba Mandela to Honor Grandfather’s Legacy at HCCC’s MLK Day Event

Marking a significant moment in the history of Hudson County Community College (HCCC), Ndaba Mandela, the revered human rights advocate and grandson of Nelson Mandela, is slated to address the college community on January 18. The event, a part of the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the college library on Sip Avenue.

Continuing Nelson Mandela’s Legacy

Ndaba Mandela, renowned for his tireless advocacy for human rights, walks in the giant footsteps of his grandfather, Nelson Mandela. He has taken up the mantle of leadership as the founder of the Mandela Institute for Humanity and as the co-founder and chairman of the Africa Rising Foundation. His work in these roles aims to promote a positive image of Africa on the global stage and to advocate for the rights and dignity of all people.

Awarded as one of ’28 Men of Change’

In recognition of his steadfast efforts, Black Entertainment Television deemed him one of its ‘28 Men of Change.’ Ndaba Mandela’s contributions extend beyond his formal roles, as he also serves as the longest-serving ambassador to UNAIDS, zeroing in on the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic and the end of discrimination towards people living with HIV and AIDS.

The Power of One: Ndaba Mandela’s Message

In his book, ‘Going to the Mountain: Lessons from my Grandfather, Nelson Mandela,’ Ndaba Mandela shares the life and teachings of his legendary grandfather from his unique perspective. His message, brought to life through his actions and words, emphasizes the power of individual efforts to instigate significant change. HCCC President Christopher Reber expressed his eagerness for Ndaba Mandela’s visit, underlining the exceptional opportunity for the next generation to learn from his inspiring message.

The visit holds a profound significance, as it honors the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, whose pivotal role in ending apartheid in the country continues to inspire people around the world.