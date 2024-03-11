Ncuti Gatwa Shines in Silver at Oscars Vanity Fair Afterparty & Surprises in 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in 'Doctor Who', made headlines twice in one evening during the Oscars 2024 festivities. Initially, he surprised fans with a discreet appearance in Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' performance, then later dazzled on the Vanity Fair afterparty red carpet in a striking silver chestplate.

Advertisment

Surprise Performance and Red Carpet Glamour

Earlier in the night, Gatwa took part in the 'I'm Just Ken' performance, a highlight of the Oscars ceremony, showcasing his versatility and talent beyond his known roles. His participation was a delightful surprise for fans, who recognized him among the dancers. The performance was part of a memorable evening that saw 'Oppenheimer' sweep seven Oscars, including Best Picture, while 'Barbie' secured one award for Best Original Song. Gatwa's transition from performer to party attendee was seamless, as he later appeared at the Vanity Fair afterparty in Beverly Hills, showcasing his muscular physique in a unique silver ensemble.

Oppenheimer and Barbie: The Night's Big Winners and Surprises

Advertisment

The Oscars night was a celebration of cinematic achievements, with 'Oppenheimer' dominating the awards and 'Barbie' taking home Best Original Song. Despite the playful rivalry known as 'Barbenheimer', both films celebrated their respective successes. Gatwa's involvement in the evening's performance, coupled with his standout fashion choice at the afterparty, highlighted his rising star in Hollywood. Emma Stone's win for Best Actress in 'Poor Things' and Robert Downey Jr.'s Best Supporting Actor victory for 'Oppenheimer' were other significant moments of the night.

Reflections on a Star-Studded Evening

As the Oscars night concluded, Gatwa's dual role as performer and fashion icon underscored the diverse talents and styles that define Hollywood's biggest evening. His surprise appearance in 'I'm Just Ken' and later fashion statement at the Vanity Fair afterparty exemplified the unexpected and thrilling moments that make the Oscars an unforgettable event. Beyond the awards, the evening was a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the magic of cinema, with Gatwa's contributions leaving a lasting impression.