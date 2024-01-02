NBME Invests $604,000 in Albright College’s TExpL Program to Revolutionize STEMM Education

The National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) has announced a significant investment of $604,000 in Albright College’s Total Experience Learning (TExpL) program. TExpL, an innovative initiative aimed at revolutionizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) education, aligns with the NBME’s overarching mission of promoting health equity and elevating the standards of medical education and assessment.

A New Era of STEMM Education

The TExpL program is designed to enhance classroom management techniques and prepare educators for Pennsylvania’s novel Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, Literacy, Sustainability (STEELS) standards. The generous grant from the NBME will facilitate the creation and execution of graduate-level courses at Albright College.

One of the primary objectives of TExpL is to address the national shortage of STEMM educators, especially within urban districts. The program’s unique approach to STEMM teaching methodologies aims to empower English Language Learners to excel in scientific research.

Training the Next Generation of STEMM Educators

The TExpL initiative will serve an estimated 200 teachers across various school districts. It offers intensive training in immersive STEMM teaching methodologies and curriculum development. The program underscores the importance of project-based learning, personalized instruction, and fostering a creative educational culture.

NBME’s Commitment to Medical Education and Health Equity

The NBME’s investment in Albright College’s program underscores its commitment to enhancing medical education and promoting health equity. Known for developing assessments and educational services, including the United States Medical Licensing Examination, the NBME collaborates with a diverse array of professionals and institutions to further its mission.

In addition to its funding initiatives, the NBME supports medical education through mentorship programs such as the Latin America Grants Program, the Stemmler Fund, and the Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund. These initiatives emphasize the NBME’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive medical education landscape.