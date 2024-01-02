en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NBME Invests $604,000 in Albright College’s TExpL Program to Revolutionize STEMM Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
NBME Invests $604,000 in Albright College’s TExpL Program to Revolutionize STEMM Education

The National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) has announced a significant investment of $604,000 in Albright College’s Total Experience Learning (TExpL) program. TExpL, an innovative initiative aimed at revolutionizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) education, aligns with the NBME’s overarching mission of promoting health equity and elevating the standards of medical education and assessment.

A New Era of STEMM Education

The TExpL program is designed to enhance classroom management techniques and prepare educators for Pennsylvania’s novel Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, Literacy, Sustainability (STEELS) standards. The generous grant from the NBME will facilitate the creation and execution of graduate-level courses at Albright College.

One of the primary objectives of TExpL is to address the national shortage of STEMM educators, especially within urban districts. The program’s unique approach to STEMM teaching methodologies aims to empower English Language Learners to excel in scientific research.

Training the Next Generation of STEMM Educators

The TExpL initiative will serve an estimated 200 teachers across various school districts. It offers intensive training in immersive STEMM teaching methodologies and curriculum development. The program underscores the importance of project-based learning, personalized instruction, and fostering a creative educational culture.

NBME’s Commitment to Medical Education and Health Equity

The NBME’s investment in Albright College’s program underscores its commitment to enhancing medical education and promoting health equity. Known for developing assessments and educational services, including the United States Medical Licensing Examination, the NBME collaborates with a diverse array of professionals and institutions to further its mission.

In addition to its funding initiatives, the NBME supports medical education through mentorship programs such as the Latin America Grants Program, the Stemmler Fund, and the Strategic Educators Enhancement Fund. These initiatives emphasize the NBME’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive medical education landscape.

0
Education Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Sweet Fundraiser: Muscatine High School's 'Muskie's Big Top' Cake Auction

By Hadeel Hashem

HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court

By Safak Costu

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work

By Muhammad Jawad

High School Graduate's Denied Admission Sparks Debate About University's Competitive Process

By Olalekan Adigun

Illinois at Crossroads: Labor Unrest in Universities and Anticipated B ...
@Education · 8 mins
Illinois at Crossroads: Labor Unrest in Universities and Anticipated B ...
heart comment 0
Engee Ibe Launches Woman Evolve 2024: Empowering Nigerian Women

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Engee Ibe Launches Woman Evolve 2024: Empowering Nigerian Women
Education and Trust: Key to Latvia’s Future Success, Says Prime Minister

By Rizwan Shah

Education and Trust: Key to Latvia's Future Success, Says Prime Minister
USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education

By Aqsa Younas Rana

USTC Pioneers Crystal Sponge Technology in Undergraduate Education
Bauchi State Head Teacher Sentenced to 11 Years for Child Assault

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bauchi State Head Teacher Sentenced to 11 Years for Child Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
23 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
46 seconds
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
50 seconds
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
1 min
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
1 min
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
1 min
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
1 min
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
1 min
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
The Miracle of Kaftrio: How Bryony Prior Defied Cystic Fibrosis
2 mins
The Miracle of Kaftrio: How Bryony Prior Defied Cystic Fibrosis
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app