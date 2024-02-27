NBME Appoints Laura Ryan as Vice President to Spearhead Innovation in Medical Assessments

NBME, a key player in medical assessments, has announced Laura Ryan as its new Vice President of Product Management & Innovation within its Growth and Innovation division. With a robust 18-year career spanning product management, healthcare education, and relationship management, Ryan is tasked with leading the strategic development and delivery of cutting-edge assessment products and services. Her appointment underscores NBME's commitment to enhancing medical education and healthcare through innovative solutions.

Background and Experience

Ryan's professional journey is marked by significant achievements in digital product management and healthcare education. Prior to joining NBME, she held a pivotal role at Elsevier, where she led a team dedicated to developing digital products and content solutions for healthcare practitioners. This role honed her skills in aligning product development with user needs, a key focus in her new position at NBME. Ryan's educational background includes a Master of Public Health degree from George Washington University, further solidifying her expertise in healthcare innovation.

Strategic Focus at NBME

In her new role, Ryan aims to put medical learners, educators, and partners at the heart of her innovation and product strategy. By fostering close collaborations with internal and external stakeholders, she seeks to understand their challenges and needs deeply. This approach is pivotal in creating assessment products and services that not only meet the current demands of medical education but also anticipate future needs. Ryan's strategic vision is aligned with NBME's broader mission to support the healthcare community through high-quality assessments and educational services.

Community Engagement and Impact

Ryan's commitment to the community extends beyond her professional endeavors. She is an active board member of the Delaware Valley Legacy Fund and the William Way LGBT Community Center, reflecting her dedication to LGBTQ+ philanthropy. This aspect of her life underscores a holistic approach to leadership, characterized by a deep sense of social responsibility and community service. Through her work, Ryan exemplifies the potential for professionals in the healthcare sector to drive positive change both within and outside their immediate fields.

As Laura Ryan embarks on her role at NBME, her extensive experience, strategic insight, and community involvement position her as a catalyst for innovation in medical assessments. Her leadership is expected to not only enhance the quality and relevance of NBME's offerings but also contribute significantly to the advancement of medical education and healthcare delivery. Ryan's journey reflects a broader trend of incorporating diverse perspectives and expertise in the pursuit of excellence in healthcare education and assessment.