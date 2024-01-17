NBC Faces Backlash for Editing Out CJ Stroud's Praise of Jesus Christ

Repercussions are being felt as NBC faces mounting criticism over its decision to edit a postgame interview of Houston Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud, in which he gave praise and glory to Jesus Christ. This controversial decision unfolded after Stroud led the Texans to their first playoff victory since 2019, a victory that marked a significant milestone in Stroud's career.

Stroud's Faith and NBC's Edit

Stroud, a rookie quarterback, performed outstandingly, tying a record for most touchdowns in a playoff game by a rookie and achieving the fourth-highest passer rating for any quarterback in an NFL playoff game. In his postgame interview, Stroud prioritized expressing his gratitude and giving all glory to Jesus Christ. However, when NBC aired the interview on their social media platforms, they omitted this mention of Jesus Christ.

Public Backlash Against NBC

The removal of this religious reference has sparked significant backlash. Fans have taken to social media to voice their discontent, accusing NBC of violating the first amendment and religious discrimination. Stroud, known for consistently mentioning his faith in every interview, has maintained his stance, reinforcing the importance of his faith in his life and career.

Media's Stance on Religion

The incident has also stirred discussions about major sports networks' stance on religion. While encouraging athletes to speak on off-field topics like race and politics, it seems they draw a clear line when it comes to religious references. NBC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, while the public waits with bated breath for their response.