Navy Seeks Innovative sUSV Interceptors and Multi-Agent Collaboration Solutions

The Department of the Navy has made a public call for prototypes of small Unmanned Surface Vehicle (sUSV) interceptors. These interceptors must be capable of autonomously navigating contested waters, identifying maritime surface threats, and successfully intercepting noncooperative vessels. The Navy is also in search of innovative solutions for dynamic multi-agent optimization and collaboration among unmanned systems.

Emphasizing Collaboration and Innovation

The Navy's solicitation strongly encourages partnerships and teaming arrangements. The goal is to create production-ready, cost-effective, and operationally efficient sUSV interceptors. The solicitation also seeks specialized software and/or hardware to enable collaborative intercept capabilities among the sUSVs. The purpose of these collaborations is to enhance the interdiction of noncooperative vessels.

Swift Prototyping and Demonstration

The Department is keen on swiftly prototyping and demonstrating one or more sUSV interceptors. The prototypes should demonstrate exceptional vehicle performance and feature advanced sense-and-avoid technology. They should also showcase autonomous intercept capabilities and be compatible with collaborative multi-agent autonomy solutions.

The Navy underscores the importance of agile software development practices for both sUSV and collaborative software solutions. This approach ensures rapid deployment and updates based on mission data and feedback. Preference may be given to vendors with a proven track record of demonstration and fielding experience in relevant environments.