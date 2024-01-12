en English
Business

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro Announces Comprehensive Shipbuilding Review Amidst Delays

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
In a strategic move to bolster United States naval power, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has initiated a comprehensive shipbuilding review. The review is designed to probe into the challenges currently plaguing key programs, notably the Columbia Class Ballistic Missile Submarines and Constellation Class Frigate. Del Toro has voiced concerns over the adverse effects of post-pandemic circumstances on shipbuilders and suppliers, which have notably impeded these programs.

Rebuilding Maritime Power

The primary objective of the review is to enhance national shipbuilding capacity and to ensure the delivery of superior warfighting capabilities to sailors and Marines. Aiming to achieve a healthier U.S. shipbuilding industrial base, the review will assess both national and local causes of shipbuilding challenges, and provide recommended actions.

Workforce Shortages Cause Delays

Simultaneously, reports are emerging about potential delays in the frigate program owing to workforce shortages at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the prime contractor. Speculation suggests that these delays could push the frigate’s completion timeline by up to one year. The shipyard has received $50 million from the Navy to address these workforce issues.

Review Leadership and Expected Outcomes

The review process will be spearheaded by Nickolas Guertin, the Navy’s new service acquisition executive, and Vice Adm. James Downey, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command. An interim progress review is anticipated within the next 45 days. However, it remains undetermined how this review will influence the upcoming president’s budget request, typically released in March.

Del Toro has previously encountered criticism from lawmakers for his strategic halts in production and for the Navy’s failure to provide long-term shipbuilding plans with budget submissions. This comprehensive review might serve as a crucial step in addressing these concerns and rebuilding the nation’s comprehensive maritime power.

Business Military United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

