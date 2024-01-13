en English
Business

Navy Federal Credit Union Under Scrutiny for Alleged Racial Disparities in Mortgage Lending

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Navy Federal Credit Union Under Scrutiny for Alleged Racial Disparities in Mortgage Lending

Unsettling disparities have been identified in the mortgage lending practices of the Navy Federal Credit Union, as per a CNN analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data. In the year 2022, it was found that Navy Federal approved 77.1% of mortgage applications from White individuals, in stark contrast to the 48.5% approval rate for Black applicants. This glaring discrepancy in the nation’s largest mortgage lenders has summoned the spotlight of scrutiny onto Navy Federal’s lending habits, stirring a maelstrom of controversy.

Counterclaims from Navy Federal

In response to the accusations, Navy Federal has raised objections, arguing that the CNN analysis failed to take into account key factors such as credit scores and borrower assets, which are crucial determinants of loan approvals but are not encompassed within HMDA data. The credit union, a behemoth with 13.2 million members and a staggering $168.4 billion in assets, has positioned itself as a proactive lender to the Black community, highlighting its provision of $3.5 billion in mortgages to Black borrowers in 2022.

Response to Allegations

To address the allegations, Navy Federal has enlisted the expertise of civil rights lawyer Debo P. Adegbile to review its mortgage policies and practices. This move comes amid two federal lawsuits in Virginia that are seeking class-action status on behalf of Black borrowers who have been denied loans.

Congressional and Federal Involvement

The controversy has piqued the interest of Congress, with 50 members of the Congressional Black Caucus echoing the call for answers from Navy Federal and advocating for federal investigations. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have been requested to delve into the allegations. The Department of Justice is also actively investigating the widespread phenomenon of redlining practices across the nation, having previously reached settlement agreements with 10 lenders amounting to over $107 million since October 2021.

In the past, Navy Federal was flagged by The Markup as having one of the widest disparities in loan approvals for applicants of color. As the controversy unfolds, the credit union now finds itself under intense scrutiny, with its lending practices being questioned and its commitment to fair lending practices under the microscope.

Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

