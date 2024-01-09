Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year

Navitas Semiconductor, a stalwart in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has confirmed its participation in imminent investor conferences. The company’s year-end reflection underscored a remarkable revenue growth exceeding 100%, an acknowledgment from Deloitte as one of North America’s most rapidly growing corporations for the second successive year, and substantial advancements in technology, customer pipeline, and relationships.

Navitas Semiconductor’s Financial Performance

The company’s CFO, Ron Shelton, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings during the CJS Securities 24th Annual ‘New Ideas for the New Year’ event on January 10th. Subsequently, he will conduct 1-on-1 meetings with Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR, at the Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on January 17th. Navitas Semiconductor’s financial performance, with revenues soaring over 100% and a customer pipeline extending by 65% to $1.25B, has reflected an extraordinary year of growth.

Technological Advancements and Market Reach

Navitas takes pride in its innovative GaNFast power ICs, which amalgamate power and drive with control, sensing, and protection, and its GeneSiC power devices providing high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability solutions. The company aims at markets such as electric vehicles (EV), solar, energy storage, home appliances, industrial, data centers, mobile, and consumer electronics.

Environmental Responsibility and Intellectual Property

With a robust intellectual property portfolio, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units dispatched, and the distinction of being the inaugural semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral certified, Navitas Semiconductor is a pioneer in the power semiconductor industry. This position underscores the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility alongside technological innovation. As the world grapples with the escalating effects of climate change, Navitas Semiconductor’s CarbonNeutral certification lends it a unique edge in the global marketplace.