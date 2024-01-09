en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year

Navitas Semiconductor, a stalwart in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has confirmed its participation in imminent investor conferences. The company’s year-end reflection underscored a remarkable revenue growth exceeding 100%, an acknowledgment from Deloitte as one of North America’s most rapidly growing corporations for the second successive year, and substantial advancements in technology, customer pipeline, and relationships.

Navitas Semiconductor’s Financial Performance

The company’s CFO, Ron Shelton, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings during the CJS Securities 24th Annual ‘New Ideas for the New Year’ event on January 10th. Subsequently, he will conduct 1-on-1 meetings with Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR, at the Needham 26th Annual Growth Conference on January 17th. Navitas Semiconductor’s financial performance, with revenues soaring over 100% and a customer pipeline extending by 65% to $1.25B, has reflected an extraordinary year of growth.

Technological Advancements and Market Reach

Navitas takes pride in its innovative GaNFast power ICs, which amalgamate power and drive with control, sensing, and protection, and its GeneSiC power devices providing high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability solutions. The company aims at markets such as electric vehicles (EV), solar, energy storage, home appliances, industrial, data centers, mobile, and consumer electronics.

Environmental Responsibility and Intellectual Property

With a robust intellectual property portfolio, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units dispatched, and the distinction of being the inaugural semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral certified, Navitas Semiconductor is a pioneer in the power semiconductor industry. This position underscores the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility alongside technological innovation. As the world grapples with the escalating effects of climate change, Navitas Semiconductor’s CarbonNeutral certification lends it a unique edge in the global marketplace.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
39 seconds ago
The Container Store Group's Q3 Sales Forecast Falls Short, Shares Plunge
The Container Store Group, a leading specialty retailer, has delivered a sobering forecast for its third-quarter sales. The company anticipates net sales of $214 million, falling short of the projected range of $220 million to $225 million. This anticipated result is a significant deviation from the $226.4 million forecast by analysts from FactSet. Subsequently, the
The Container Store Group's Q3 Sales Forecast Falls Short, Shares Plunge
Analysis Highlights Growth in Canada's International Remittance Market
3 mins ago
Analysis Highlights Growth in Canada's International Remittance Market
Delhi High Court Rules in PepsiCo's Favor, Upholds Potato Variety Patent
3 mins ago
Delhi High Court Rules in PepsiCo's Favor, Upholds Potato Variety Patent
ClearPoint Neuro Shares Surge as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Expectations
1 min ago
ClearPoint Neuro Shares Surge as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Expectations
Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season
2 mins ago
Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes in Registered Public Offering
2 mins ago
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes in Registered Public Offering
Latest Headlines
World News
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
1 min
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
1 min
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
2 mins
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
3 mins
House Republicans Probe State Department's GEC Amid Censorship Concerns
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
3 mins
Ping Unveils New Blueprint T and S Forged Irons with Advanced Forgiveness
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
5 mins
DeMeco Ryans Defies Criticism, Leads Houston Texans to Playoffs Amid Coaching Turnover
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
6 mins
New Film 'Shirley' Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm's Historic Presidential Campaign
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
6 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
6 mins
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app