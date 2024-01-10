en English
Business

Navitas Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Janet Chou as New CFO

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Navitas Semiconductor Announces Appointment of Janet Chou as New CFO

In a significant reshuffling of its leadership, Navitas Semiconductor, a pioneer in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced the appointment of Janet Chou as the new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective upon the filing of Navitas’ 2023 annual report on Form 10‐K. This change is expected to take place by the end of February 2024. Chou replaces Ron Shelton, who has chosen to pursue other opportunities, effective from March 15, 2024.

Janet Chou: A Veteran in Financial Leadership

Chou brings to the table a wealth of experience in financial leadership, having held numerous senior roles at global semiconductor companies. Her tenure includes serving as the CFO of Global Operations at Western Digital Corporation, CFO at JCET Group Co., Ltd., and NXP Semiconductors N.V. Chou’s vast experience in managing finances at a global scale is expected to be a strategic addition to Navitas as the company seeks to expand its market share in the GaN and SiC sectors.

Navitas Semiconductor: A Force in GaN and SiC Technology

Navitas Semiconductor is a leading light in the field of GaN power ICs and SiC technology, primarily catering to markets such as electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics. With over 250 patents under its belt, the company has shipped millions of GaN and SiC units. It offers a unique 20-year GaNFast warranty, underscoring its confidence in its products. Navitas also holds the distinction of being the first semiconductor company to achieve CarbonNeutral certification.

Implications of the Leadership Change

Chou’s track record in successful capital raises and strategic acquisitions at her previous companies suggests promising potential for similar achievements at Navitas. This could enhance the company’s competitive position and drive its growth. Her prior experience as CFO in multi-billion dollar semiconductor companies is likely to be viewed positively by the market, suggesting she has the necessary expertise to manage Navitas’ financial operations effectively. The seamless transition and support from the outgoing CFO, Ron Shelton, could ensure continuity and stability in financial reporting and strategic initiatives. Investors will be closely watching the filing of the annual report for indications of the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

