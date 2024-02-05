Navigating Your Rights During Police Stops in Texas

Enshrined in the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution is a fundamental safeguard that protects individuals from unjustified intrusions by law enforcement. In the Lone Star State of Texas, this constitutional right is an integral part of the interactions between police officers and drivers on its roads.

Probable Cause: A Prerequisite for Police Stops

The Fourth Amendment mandates that police officers must possess probable cause — a reasonable belief that a crime has been or will be committed, or that evidence of a crime can be found — to lawfully pull a driver over. This prerequisite ensures that police actions are justified, preventing unfounded harassment or invasion of privacy.

Understanding Limitations on Police Actions

Once a driver is stopped, the police are barred from conducting an arbitrary search of their smartphone. Additionally, drivers are not obligated to answer questions or consent to a search. However, it is worth noting that police officers can check for outstanding warrants by running the driver's license plate through their database — a procedure that can take place unbeknownst to the driver.

Lawful Stops: Offenses That Can Attract Police Attention

It is crucial to understand that police officers cannot lawfully stop a driver who has not committed a violation of the law. Common offenses that can lead to being pulled over in Texas include speeding, disobeying traffic control devices, using a cellphone while driving, wrong-way driving, erratic driving, tailgating, and having a broken tail light or other mechanical issues. By being aware of these common infractions, drivers can better ensure their compliance with the law and reduce the likelihood of unwarranted police interactions.