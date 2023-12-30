en English
Business

Navigating Turbulent Waters: The Global Tuna Industry Amidst Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
Navigating Turbulent Waters: The Global Tuna Industry Amidst Challenges

The multi-billion-dollar global tuna industry, with its tendrils reaching deep into the food sector, is currently navigating a sea of challenges and changes. This $40 billion market, which saw the United States import approximately 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021 alone, is predominantly controlled by large multinational behemoths. A prime example is Thai Union Group, the proud owner of Chicken of the Sea.

Decline and Resurgence

In the face of the industry’s size, it has been hit by a wave of challenges. The industry witnessed a staggering 45% decline in per capita consumption of tuna between 2000 and 2021. This downturn has been attributed to a confluence of factors including changing consumer preferences, industry consolidation, and concerns over sustainability and transparency. The industry was also rocked by a price-fixing scandal that stretched over nearly a decade.

However, the stormy seas seemed to calm in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering a surge in demand. Consumption sky-rocketed to its highest level since 2011, leading to a near 19% profit increase for Thai Union compared to the previous year.

Current Challenges

Despite this respite, Thai Union is currently grappling with the economic turbulence of high inflation and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These factors have necessitated price increases and propelled the exploration of automation as a means to manage escalating costs.

Existential Threats

Yet, beyond these immediate concerns, the company – and the industry at large – faces existential threats. Issues of sustainability, climate change, and illegal fishing loom over the future of the industry, casting long shadows that could potentially engulf this significant player in the food sector.

In a silver lining of sorts, Peru’s authorization of a 1.682 million metric ton anchovy quota for the 2023 second season has provided some respite. This decision has helped boost volumes and alleviate some of the financial pressures on the fisheries. Yet, with the ocean’s future hanging in the balance, the global tuna industry’s voyage is far from smooth sailing.

Business Sustainability United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

