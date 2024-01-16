Navigating Through the Waves: U.S.'s Struggle to Finalize Ocean Monument Management Plans

The U.S. has been grappling with delays in finalizing management plans for three significant oceanic monuments: Northeast Canyons and Seamounts, Mariana Trench, and Pacific Remote Islands. These monuments, accounting for nearly half of the nation's protected ocean areas, hold immense value for conservation and the local economy. The successful management of these areas is pivotal to the ambitious 30x30 initiative, which aims to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Challenges and Roadblocks

The road to securing these management plans has been fraught with challenges, including policy flip-flops by successive administrations, disagreements between federal agencies and local governments, and the Trump administration's rollback of protections, later reversed by the Biden administration. Governance issues, like those in the Northern Mariana Islands, have further complicated the process.

Progress and Public Participation

Despite these setbacks, the Biden administration has made noteworthy strides over the past three years. Draft management plans for the Mariana Trench and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts were opened for public review in 2021 and 2023, respectively, sparking robust community engagement. Fishermen, scientists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and local officials have actively participated in the review process, offering valuable insights and suggestions.

Officials in the Northern Mariana Islands have petitioned the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, seeking clear timelines and co-management agreements. Meanwhile, a community group in the Pacific Remote Islands has been collaborating with state and federal agencies since 2019 to provide input on management strategies. The finalized management plan for the Pacific Remote Islands is anticipated to be made available for public review shortly. With these developments, all three management plans could potentially be finalized and published by 2024, marking a significant milestone in ocean conservation.