Navigating Through Rough Seas: The Global Tuna Industry’s Uncertain Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:35 am EST
Navigating Through Rough Seas: The Global Tuna Industry’s Uncertain Future

In the vast and turbulent seas of the global food industry, the tuna sector, a formidable player worth an estimated $40 billion, is navigating through choppy waters. Despite its dominant presence, with the U.S. alone importing around 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, the industry has witnessed a 45% plunge in per capita consumption from 2000 to 2021.

Changing Currents in Tuna Consumption

Several factors have stirred this sea change. From shifting consumer preferences and industry consolidation to sustainability issues, transparency concerns, and a price fixing scandal, the industry has weathered many a storm, leading to a decline in tuna’s popularity in the American market.

Resurgence Amidst the Pandemic

However, the tide seemed to turn during 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. A surge in demand for tuna, attributed to its affordability and high protein content, marked the highest consumption level since 2011. Thai Union Group, a titan in the industry and the owner of Chicken of the Sea, reported a nearly 19% increase in profit in 2020 compared to 2019.

(Read Also: Nicaragua: The New Transit Point for Migrants Bypassing Darien Gap)

Current Challenges and Initiatives

Today, Thai Union finds itself grappling with rising costs, a fallout of inflation and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In response, the company has resorted to raising prices over the past two years and is contemplating automation to manage expenses. But the industry’s voyage is far from smooth sailing. It confronts colossal challenges such as sustainability, climate change, and illegal fishing, all of which cast long shadows over its future viability.

In a parallel development, Blumar, a key player in the industry, has joined hands with The Nature Conservancy Chile and the Universidad de Los Lagos. Their collaborative endeavor aims to study the role of algae in salmon farming in Chile, with an eye on improving the interaction between fish farming and the ecosystem. Funded by the Walmart Foundation, this 24-month project also seeks to ascertain the feasibility of seaweed aquaculture to enhance environmental conditions. The team hopes to prove the operational, environmental, and economic viability of community-based algae farming. In their quest, they are also exploring alternatives to bolster algae cultivation as primary producers offering benefits to coastal communities and evaluating the ecosystem services they can render to mankind.

(Read Also: The Rising Threat of the European Fire Ants in British Columbia)

0
Business Sustainability United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

