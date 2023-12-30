Navigating Through Rough Seas: The Global Tuna Industry’s Uncertain Future

In the vast and turbulent seas of the global food industry, the tuna sector, a formidable player worth an estimated $40 billion, is navigating through choppy waters. Despite its dominant presence, with the U.S. alone importing around 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, the industry has witnessed a 45% plunge in per capita consumption from 2000 to 2021.

Changing Currents in Tuna Consumption

Several factors have stirred this sea change. From shifting consumer preferences and industry consolidation to sustainability issues, transparency concerns, and a price fixing scandal, the industry has weathered many a storm, leading to a decline in tuna’s popularity in the American market.

Resurgence Amidst the Pandemic

However, the tide seemed to turn during 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. A surge in demand for tuna, attributed to its affordability and high protein content, marked the highest consumption level since 2011. Thai Union Group, a titan in the industry and the owner of Chicken of the Sea, reported a nearly 19% increase in profit in 2020 compared to 2019.

Current Challenges and Initiatives

Today, Thai Union finds itself grappling with rising costs, a fallout of inflation and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In response, the company has resorted to raising prices over the past two years and is contemplating automation to manage expenses. But the industry’s voyage is far from smooth sailing. It confronts colossal challenges such as sustainability, climate change, and illegal fishing, all of which cast long shadows over its future viability.

In a parallel development, Blumar, a key player in the industry, has joined hands with The Nature Conservancy Chile and the Universidad de Los Lagos. Their collaborative endeavor aims to study the role of algae in salmon farming in Chile, with an eye on improving the interaction between fish farming and the ecosystem. Funded by the Walmart Foundation, this 24-month project also seeks to ascertain the feasibility of seaweed aquaculture to enhance environmental conditions. The team hopes to prove the operational, environmental, and economic viability of community-based algae farming. In their quest, they are also exploring alternatives to bolster algae cultivation as primary producers offering benefits to coastal communities and evaluating the ecosystem services they can render to mankind.

