Business

Navigating the Storm: Real Estate Leaders Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
The real estate industry in 2023 was a rollercoaster ride of high mortgage rates, low buyer and seller sentiment, and potent challenges from antitrust and sexual harassment lawsuits. Leaders at the helm of this storm have shared their insights and hopes for the year 2024 at Inman Connect, offering a glimpse into the future of the industry.

Anywhere: Navigating through Antitrust Suits and Leadership Changes

Anywhere, a heavyweight in the real estate holdings arena, found itself entangled in several antitrust lawsuits. The company weathered the storm by implementing significant leadership changes and rigorous cost-cutting measures to regain profitability. Sue Yannaccone, a key figure at Anywhere, expressed pride in the company’s ability to lead through uncertainty and is readying to guide the industry into 2024.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate: Confronting Waning Consumer Confidence

With the retirement of Sherry Chris, Ginger Wilcox has stepped up to lead Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE). In the face of waning consumer confidence, Wilcox stressed the importance of expert advice in real estate transactions. She plans to leverage BHGRE’s insights to meet consumer needs around major life events, thereby restoring faith in the industry.

Century 21: Steady Business Approach Amid Industry Challenges

Under the leadership of CEO Michael Miedler, Century 21 has maintained a steady business approach, focusing on recruiting and retaining affiliates, and promoting transparency to educate their agents and brokers. Despite the industry’s challenges, Miedler remains optimistic about Century 21’s ability to lead the market and improve the industry’s narrative.

The ‘Great Reset’ in Real Estate

The latest Urban Land Institute (ULI)/PwC “Emerging Trends in Real Estate” report predicts a ‘Great Reset’ for the real estate industry in 2024. This shift requires new norms of thinking, building, and operating. The report spotlights a shift to hybrid work models, leading to companies committing to less office space and shorter leases. Retail centers are experiencing increased tenant demand, with vacancy rates at a 20-year low. The structure of CRE portfolios is also evolving, with a move towards niche subsectors like data centers and medical offices.

The Future of Real Estate

Real estate fund managers are now focusing on greener portfolios and decarbonizing assets as they adapt to the escalating risks from climate change. Sun Belt markets continue to show strong overall prospects, with metros like Nashville, Phoenix, and Fort Worth/Dallas leading the trend. However, the threat of climate change looms over the region, potentially affecting investment. As the industry gears up for 2024, the narrative is clear: adapt, innovate, and lead.

Business United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

