Business

Navigating the Rising Tide of FCCPA Lawsuits over After-Hours Billing Emails

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In the quiet after-hours, when business activity usually slows to a trickle, a new wave of legal battles is brewing in Florida. The Daily Business Review recently published an enlightening article by Esteban Morales, a seasoned member of the legal community, examining the growing number of lawsuits being filed under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA). These lawsuits are predominantly focused on the burgeoning issue of billing emails being sent outside of standard business hours.

Unpacking the FCCPA Litigation Trend

More and more companies are finding themselves embroiled in FCCPA class action lawsuits over the timing of their billing-related emails. This development underscores the emergence of a new litigation trend, where plaintiffs are actively pursuing class actions over communications sent outside the conventional business hours. This trend demonstrates a unique interpretation of the FCCPA, expanding its scope to cover not only the content of communications but also their timing.

Strategies to Mitigate FCCPA Risks

Esteban Morales, leveraging his extensive legal experience, provides strategic counsel for companies currently facing FCCPA-related class action suits. His advice revolves around three key recommendations: obtaining explicit customer consent for communications, incorporating arbitration clauses into agreements, and conducting a thorough assessment of the plaintiff’s standing using statutory arguments. By adhering to these guidelines, businesses can mitigate their risk of potential legal challenges.

Understanding the Seriousness of the FCCPA

Morales emphasizes the gravity of the FCCPA, highlighting its provision for statutory damages, the recovery of court costs, and attorney’s fees for plaintiffs. This underscores the fact that companies must be diligent in their business practices to prevent potential violations of the FCCPA. The Act’s strict penalties serve as a stark reminder that compliance is not optional but a necessary part of conducting business in Florida.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

