Business

Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove

In a recent appearance on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’, Steve Sadove, a senior advisor at Mastercard and former chairman and CEO of The National Retail Federation, discussed the future of the retail industry. Drawing on his extensive experience, Sadove offered an expert’s perspective on the trends, expectations, and challenges for the sector in 2024.

Key Trends and Outlooks for 2024

Retailers are entering the new year with uncertainty owing to a volatile economic landscape, which includes high interest rates and shifts in consumer spending. However, they are confident about weathering the storm. The focus is on tightening controls on inventory and costs, anticipating modest sales gains, improved margins, and a greater reliance on data. Despite concerns about soft consumer spending on discretionary items, rising consumer debt, and brands’ retreat from wholesaling, the U.S. economy is expected to experience a soft landing. Most importantly, consumer spending is expected to remain resilient.

The Rise of Generative AI and Physical Stores

Among the trends to watch in 2024 are the emergence of generative AI and the resurgence of physical stores. In contrast, drone delivery and self-checkout only stores are anticipated to fall out of favor. The report from The New Consumer and Coefficient Capital reveals that consumer spending continues to grow despite mixed feelings about the economy.

TikTok’s Dominance in E-commerce

TikTok has emerged as a key player in the e-commerce space, with its shopping feature, TikTok Shop, rapidly gaining popularity. With a 3 billion run rate in the U.S. alone, it poses a potential threat to Amazon’s dominance. Most notably, Gen Z consumers show a strong preference for TikTok, with the platform’s average order value standing at approximately $30. The top items purchased include jeans, sweatshirts, and beauty products.

Shift Towards Sustainable and Affordable Shopping

The retail industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable and affordable shopping. The gap in pricing between sustainable and non-sustainable products has started to shrink, indicating a potential shift towards more affordable sustainable products. The rise of low-cost, high-trend leaders like Shein and Temu pose a threat to midmarket and luxury retailers, thereby necessitating a focus on sustainability and affordability.

As we step into 2024, retailers are focusing on strategies to navigate these uncertainties. With consumers increasingly empowered to shop for the best promotions and spend on experiences and self-care, the retail industry is gearing up for an interesting year ahead.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

