en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Complex Laws Surround Air Travel with Marijuana in the U.S.

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Complex Laws Surround Air Travel with Marijuana in the U.S.

The complexities of transporting marijuana on planes within the United States exemplify the convoluted interplay of state and federal laws. The crux of the issue hinges on the paradoxical legal status of cannabis: it is legal in 21 states and Washington D.C. for recreational use, and 37 states have medical marijuana programs, yet under federal law, it remains illicit.

This dichotomy presents a quandary for travelers wishing to fly domestically with cannabis. Air travel falls within federal jurisdiction, creating a challenging navigation for passengers, particularly those hailing from states like California, where recreational cannabis use is legal. Local airports operate independently, but federal law governs air travel, leading to confusion among travelers.

TSA Guidelines and Amnesty Boxes

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) permits medical marijuana products containing no more than 0.3 percent THC or those approved by the FDA in both carry-on and checked bags. While TSA agents are not actively seeking out marijuana, they are obligated to alert local police if they encounter marijuana exceeding local possession limits. To alleviate this issue, some airports have implemented ‘amnesty boxes’ allowing travelers to dispose of their cannabis before embarking on their flight.

Recent developments have seen President Joe Biden pardoning individuals convicted of simple possession and ordering a review of marijuana’s classification under federal law. However, cannabis remains a Schedule I substance with no recognized medical use and a high potential for abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The legal landscape is in flux, and passengers are advised to stay abreast of the legal status of cannabis in their destination states or countries.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, a multimillion-dollar operation involving illegal cannabis extracts, balms, and edibles was dismantled in 2019. Charges were anticipated, but the prosecution remains unclear. A lawsuit was filed by B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture in October 2021 to seize the warehouses involved in the operation, but the case has been impeded by challenges related to the Canadian Charter. Critics argue that the civil forfeiture system lacks procedural safeguards and allows the government to seize property linked to criminal activity without a conviction. The government, however, continues to support civil forfeiture as a tool to address the proceeds and tools of unlawful activity.

0
Law Travel & Tourism United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
7 mins ago
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
In a recent incident, a man was admonished for lighting up a cigarette behind the High Court – a stark reminder of the legal restrictions on public smoking. While the individual is at liberty to smoke in the confines of his home, the court underscored that public smoking is not permissible. This event brings the
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Reforming the UK's Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims
33 mins ago
Reforming the UK's Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
40 mins ago
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
10 mins ago
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
A Cry for Justice: The Unfolding Post Office Scandal
26 mins ago
A Cry for Justice: The Unfolding Post Office Scandal
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
26 mins ago
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
11 seconds
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
1 min
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
2 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
3 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
3 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
5 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
7 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
8 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
8 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
8 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
9 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app