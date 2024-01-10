Navigating the HOA Minefield: A Guide for Homebuyers

Homebuyers are currently grappling with an uphill battle - record-high costs, imminent interest rate hikes, and a dwindling supply of homes. Amidst these challenges, one critical factor often overlooked is the role of homeowners associations (HOAs). These organizations, governed by elected community residents, enforce the rules and regulations within their respective neighborhoods. However, with power comes responsibility, and for homeowners, that means coughing up HOA fees for the upkeep of shared spaces such as parks, roads, and community swimming pools.

The Cost of HOA Membership

Being part of an HOA does not come cheap. Homeowners may find themselves shelling out up to a staggering $1,000 monthly in dues. But what happens when there's a gap in the budget? More often than not, it's the homeowners who bear the brunt of such shortfalls through special assessments or significant fee hikes. The plight of Raelene Schifano, founder of the HOA Fightclub, stands testament to this issue, having witnessed her monthly dues balloon from $300 to $800.

Understanding the HOA Landscape

With a whopping 84% of newly constructed single-family homes in 2022 falling within the purview of HOAs, it's incumbent upon potential buyers to thoroughly vet these organizations before sealing the deal on a property. HOAs are not limited to single-family homes alone; they extend to townhomes, condos, and co-operatives as well.

While homeowners may view HOA fees as an unnecessary burden, local governments reap financial benefits from their existence. HOAs shoulder the maintenance responsibilities of their communities, freeing authorities to rake in full property taxes without the added cost of upkeep. For buyers keen on sidestepping these additional fees, real estate agents recommend exploring older homes situated outside of planned developments.