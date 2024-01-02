en English
Navigating the Future of the Biopharma Sector: A Focus on New-Collar Pathways and Skills-First Approaches

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
The biopharma sector, a crucial player in the health industry, is undergoing a seismic shift. Over two decades, it has seen the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, and current trends suggest an acceleration in these losses. The driving force behind these startling numbers is the advent of new technologies, such as generative AI, disrupting traditional labor markets.

Tackling the Impact of AI on the Labor Market

Kerry McKittrick, co-director of the Harvard Project on Workforce, has eloquently outlined the impact of these technological advancements. While all workforces are likely to face challenges in the AI era, it is predicted that blue-collar jobs may be less exposed to these disruptions. However, a significant percentage of U.S. workers are currently in low-wage, low-mobility jobs. These positions are overrepresented by people of color and many do not hold a college degree. Wage growth for such workers has been stagnant since the 1980s, leading to a cycle of job hopping without gaining credentials or advancement opportunities.

Exploring New-Collar Pathways and Skills-First Approaches

McKittrick emphasizes the need for new-collar pathways and skills-first approaches to provide economic advancement opportunities, especially for those without degrees. A college degree has long been viewed as the gateway to economic prosperity, but the landscape is changing. Apprenticeships and other new-collar initiatives are providing paths to middle-class status for many individuals.

Recommendations for Biopharma C-Suites and Employees

To adapt to these changes, McKittrick outlines three recommendations for biopharma C-Suites and their employees. First, they should reconfigure talent management processes to clearly define skill requirements for roles, especially with the introduction of AI. Second, they should provide avenues for current employees to advance by acquiring necessary skills. Lastly, they should broaden the talent pool by considering candidates based on skills rather than degrees alone. These strategies present a roadmap for the future of the biopharma sector and the workforce at large, with the aim of ensuring prosperity for all in an ever-evolving landscape.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

