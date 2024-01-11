en English
Business

Navigating the Future of Loss Prevention in Convenience Stores

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Navigating the Future of Loss Prevention in Convenience Stores

The world of retail is in a constant state of flux, with convenience stores (c-stores) grappling with an upsurge in theft rates across the United States. As the landscape evolves, loss prevention has emerged as a critical facet of c-store management, necessitating an ongoing re-evaluation and modernization of strategies. From embracing cutting-edge technologies to engaging loss prevention specialists, and amplifying employee training, the need for comprehensive approaches has never been more pressing.

Frontline Insights and the Human Element

In an enlightening exchange with CStore Decisions, Kristy Clement, a seasoned loss prevention manager at Walters-Dimmick Petroleum’s Johnny’s Markets, underscored the importance of viewing current strategies through the lens of frontline employees such as cashiers. She advocated a proactive dialogue with both new recruits and veteran team members, assessing their readiness for varying situations, their access to necessary support and tools, and their comprehension of the chain of command.

Technological Advancements in Store Security

Peering into the future, Clement highlighted the potential of integrating advanced security apparatus in 2024. From sophisticated surveillance cameras and monitoring devices to the emerging trend of geofencing and artificial intelligence (AI), these technological solutions promise to revolutionize store security. However, she also accentuated the need for clear, consistent communication between management and frontline staff, ensuring a robust, collaborative defense against theft.

Current Challenges and the Path Ahead

Today’s retailers are faced with a unique set of challenges: escalating levels of violence, post-pandemic normalization of face coverings concealing identities, depleted police forces, and a high rate of employee attrition. To navigate these obstacles, Clement proposes a collaborative approach with fellow operations management members, a focus on safety over sales, and the implementation of clear policies reinforced by repetitive training. This multifaceted strategy, she believes, will equip employees to handle any situation effectively.

One such technological solution making waves in retail is Solink, a platform that merges video security with data analytics and alarms. This system offers the ability to monitor transactions, pinpoint suspicious activities, and enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, Solink’s compatibility with existing cameras and its capacity for business process automation through remote arming and disarming, make it a promising tool for improving loss prevention in c-stores.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

