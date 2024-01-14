en English
Navigating the Economic Landscape of Disinflation in the U.S.

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
The United States is currently navigating the economic landscape of disinflation, a condition where price increases slow down, rather than deflation, which sees prices fall. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics, asserts that disinflation is the more favorable outcome between the two.

Disinflation and CPI

In November 2023, the consumer price index (CPI)—a measure of average prices across a wide range of consumer goods and services—increased by 3.1% year-on-year. This is a marked deceleration from the peak inflation rate of 9.1% recorded in June 2022. Certain sectors, such as used vehicles and gasoline, have witnessed price drops of around 4% and 9%, respectively.

The Perils of Deflation

Despite seeming attractive, broad, sustained deflation can be detrimental to the economy. It can trigger a decline in consumer demand and a downward price spiral. Moreover, it can create complications for borrowers, whose assets might devalue, while their debts remain unchanged.

Aiming for Balanced Inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve maintains a goal of 2% annual inflation over the long haul—a level where inflation doesn’t significantly worry consumers and businesses. The supply and demand disruptions that fuelled the inflation spike during the pandemic have largely eased, steering the economy towards the Federal Reserve’s target rate.

The Federal Reserve faces hurdles in curbing inflation, with goods and energy prices persistently rising. This affects the labor market, consumer sentiment, and the political landscape. The Federal Reserve’s projections for rate cuts in 2024 might provide some relief. However, the current state of disinflation in the U.S. economy remains a delicate balancing act.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

